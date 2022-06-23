AAA on Thursday reported that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Texas fell 8.6 cents from last week, to $4.605.

The nationwide average decreased 6.9 cents from last week, to $4.940 per gallon.

City Latest Avg. Prev. Week Chng. Abilene $4.484 $4.648 -16.4¢ Amarillo $4.480 $4.595 -11.5¢ Austin $4.629 $4.690 -6.1¢ Corpus Christi $4.386 $4.547 -16.1¢ Dallas $4.716 $4.837 -12.1¢ Fort Worth $4.721 $4.836 -11.5¢ Houston $4.586 $4.668 -8.2¢ San Antonio $4.581 $4.671 -9.0¢ Texarkana $4.599 $4.675 -7.6¢

Prices per gallon for regular self-serve unleaded

Sources: Staff reports, AAA, 24/7 Wall Street

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Texas gas prices down more than 8 cents from last week, national average back under $5