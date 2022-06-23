ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities release identity of man killed in hit-and-run accident in Santa Barbara

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Monday.

Noah Richard Turner, 47 of Santa Barbara, was struck by a large SUV traveling northbound on Highway 101 near La Cumbre Road early Monday morning.

The SUV hit Turner after he walked onto the right lane of the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the car fled the scene, and Turner was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

News Channel 3-12

Police investigate two armed robberies Sunday morning, one victim hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds

Police are investigating two armed robberies that happened near a Santa Maria apartment complex early Sunday morning, one of which left a victim hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The post Police investigate two armed robberies Sunday morning, one victim hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wounds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kclu.org

Man struck, fatally injured in hit-and-run collision on Highway 101 on South Coast now identified

The name of a man who was struck and killed on Highway 101 on the South Coast has been released, but the circumstances surrounding his death are still a mystery. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officials say Noah Richard Turner was struck, and fatally injured on northbound 101 near La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara early Monday morning. CHP investigators say the 47-year-old man was on the right hand lane of the highway when he was hit.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

