‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: 7 Fan Theories About What The New Movies Could Be About

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
The Legend of Korra may have ended in 2014, but the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender is only expanding. Last week, Nickelodeon and Paramount’s Avatar Studios confirmed that they will be moving forward with three new movies set in the world of bending and mixed species animals. That means more human and spirit realm wars, more epic fight scenes, and more silly jokes to cut the tension that only comes when it seems like all of mankind is on the verge of mass destruction.

It’s the sort of news that fans have wanted for years. Unfortunately, Avatar Studios has yet to officially confirm what these new movies will be about. Enter the world of wild speculation. From deep dives into lesser known Avatars to onscreen expansions of the comics, here are the Avatar movies we’d love to see.

1

We could get another "Zuko Alone."

Though we don’t know for sure what the first Avatar: The Last Airbender movie will be about, Avatar News has claimed at least one of the movies will be a Zuko-focused story. There’s certainly enough ground for a Zuko movie. One of Avatar‘s many comics even focused on the character after his banishment: The Last Airbender Prequel: Zuko’s Story. And if Avatar Studios wanted to explore what happened to Zuko after the events of the series, it has even more options.

After Aang stripped Ozai of his bending powers, Zuko became the new Fire Lord. Thanks to the comics, we know a bit about what Zuko did as the Fire Lord, from his journeys with his sister Azula to his troubles with Ozai loyalists, which resulted in six assassination attempts during his first year as ruler. We even know that Zuko was instrumental in creating the United Republic of Nations as well as Republic City. But we’ve never seen these stories on screen.

Then there’s the matter of Zuko’s wife. He eventually had two kids — Izumi and Iroh — but we don’t know who he married. A Zuko movie could answer any one of these many mysteries. Also, as Avatar Season 2 taught us, Zuko is more than capable of carrying a story on his own.

2

An Uncle Iroh prequel would be amazing.

Photo: Nickelodeon, Netflix

This is another suggestion from Avatar News. We all know Iroh as the wisest and best uncle in the world. But we also know that wasn’t always the case. Before he was happily sipping tea and listening to his nephew’s various rants, Iroh was known as “The Dragon of the West.”

Iroh’s stories in Avatar cover much of this firebender’s incredible life. We know that he traveled the world and learned techniques from other kingdoms that bettered his own bending and that he proved himself to the last remaining dragons, Ran and Shaw. We also know about his failed siege of Ba Sing Se, an event that cost him the crown he was due and, most importantly, his beloved son. But actually witnessing the trials and pain of a young, less wizened Iroh would be fascinating.

3

We could learn what happened on Korra and Asami's vacation.

This is another idea that comes from the world of comics. Following The Legend of Korra’s finale, there were two series about Korra and her friends in this new world that combined humans with spirits: Turf Wars and Ruins of the Empire.

Both stories sweetly expanded upon Korra and Asami’s relationship. Who doesn’t want to see two people in love kicking butt and making peace all throughout the universe? But these comics also explored how chaotic the world became after Korra “fixed” everything. Opening the Spirit Portal was undoubtably the best decision Korra could have made, a move that no longer forced the Human and Spirit Worlds to be dependent on the Avatar. But it was also a shift that led to furious spirits and huge governmental changes, especially in the Earth Kingdom. The Legend of Korra was always more political than Avatar. After ending on a major universe-altering bombshell, it would be nice to further explore the messy aftermath.

4

Avatar Kyoshi is due for a movie.

Avatar News also claimed that one of the movies will be a prequel. Out of all the possible prequels, no other Avatar is better poised for an onscreen adaptation than Avatar Kyoshi. There are currently two novels about this tall lady — The Rise of Kyoshi and The Shadow of Kyoshi. And with all due respect to Avatar Yangchen, the only other Avatar with an upcoming novel, Kyoshi’s story needs to be on screen.

Where do you even begin? Do you start with the fact that Kyoshi was the daughter of two criminals, a renegade Air Nomad nun and a thieving actor from the Earth Kingdom? Do you touch on how her childhood friend was misidentified as the Avatar and was sacrificed to a spirit? Do you talk about her passionate romance with her other childhood friend Rangi? Or do you cover how she came to regret creating the Dai Li, Ba Sing Se’s secretive police force? Kyoshi is known for being the longest-living human in this universe, and she made every day count. That’s worth at least a movie if not an entire series.

5

Avatar Yangchen has been getting some attention lately.

Speaking of Avatar comics and books, there’s The Dawn of Yangchen, a novel that’s supposed to publish on July 19. Currently, we don’t know much about this Avatar who was born to Air Nomads. After her death, Yangchen was revered as a holy figure, so much so that people erected statues of her and prayed to them. We know that she ushered in a long era of peace. But that peace came at a cost.

When humans and spirits would clash, Yangchen always sided with humans, trusting that people would respect the natural world. This imbalance led to many spirits turning dark, something that would become a problem during Avatar Kuruk’s reign. What did these conflicts look like? By examining Yangchen’s failures, we could get a better sense of the rules, order, and aggravations of the Spirit World.

6

Avatar's Kuruk's short life would be perfect for a movie.

Most Avatars have a story that’s robust enough to fill an entire series as well as several comics and novels. Not Kuruk, who died at the age of 33. Following Yangchen’s reign of siding with humans, there was a flood of dark spirits when Kuruk became the Avatar. In secret, he chose to confront these wrathful spirits on his own rather than subject anyone else to thes uffering they caused. But in public he was known for partying and generally being a hedonist.

An unspoken hero that the public hates is prime fodder for a great movie. Look at Spider-Man 2. And thanks to Kuruk, we could see what damage an irresponsible Avatar could cause and what debauchery looks like in this world. Win win.

7

These movies could cover Avatars we've never seen before.

There have been 623 Avatars by the time Aang and Korra appear. We only know about nine of their stories. There is just so much room for new adventures in this universe, and that’s assuming these stories will only follow Avatars. If they expand to rulers or various influential historical figures like Korra’s inventor buddy Varrick, the possibilities are limitless.

