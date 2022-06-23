Camille Grammer Says Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Storyline Is “Boring”

Camille Grammer has no problem speaking her mind. At one point, the “Most Hated Housewife” dominated Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . She not only went through a humiliating divorce , but she also got involved in the cast drama every chance she could get. Camille exited as a full time housewife after her second season but continued to do cameos on the show, most recently on season 10. And ultimately, her pot stirring ways and no filtered persona earned her a pretty big fan base.

Now she’s busy telling her fans what she thinks about RHOBH without her. As reported by Heavy , she took aim at sophomore Crystal Kung Minkoff in a recent tweet. Regarding the storyline that Crystal lost 14 friends, Camille tweeted , “Boring Crystal storyline. ugh. Reaching for a storyline.” I have to agree with that. But in fairness, Crystal wasn’t the one who brought it up. The other ladies were the ones to use it as ammo against her. Sutton Stracke , who was thrown under the bus by Crystal for an alleged “dark” comment , revealed in an episode that Crystal’s large friend group dumped her. Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna were all too happy to say they heard the same .

C rystal definitely isn’t on anyone’s good side this season. So viewers jumped on Camille’s thread to agree with her. Said one, “The worst part is how it can affect Sutton’s life and her livelihood. I don’t blame her for being very angry over Crystals relentless manipulations of the situation.” Camille responded, “Very true.”

This is far from the first time Camille has criticized the show that made her a household name. Back in March, she shared a pic of the season one cast . She wrote, “When the show was great! It was raw with real arguments. Now it’s good but not the same.” And in October of 2021, she went after Dorit Kemsley and husband PK Kemsley . She tweeted, “I think Denise [Richards] should replace Dorit. DK hasn’t had a story line in years and is protected. PK [Kemsley] made her interesting this season.”

But despite having plenty of thoughts on the lack of entertainment value on the show, Camille says she has no plans to return. She tweeted last year , “I am not interested in going back at this point. Maybe a few years ago but not now. My life is different and I enjoy tweeting about the show instead of being a target.”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]

