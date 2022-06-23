‘Better than ever.’ Keeneland schedules its richest meet before hosting 2022 Breeders’ Cup.

Keeneland Race Course in Lexington is preparing for hosting the 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships by creating a Fall Meet “that promises to be better than ever.”

Keeneland announced a Fall Meet schedule Thursday that includes 22 stakes races worth a track record $8.75 million in purses. The 17 racing days span from Oct. 7-29, with 11 of the stakes races taking place during the track’s annual Fall Stars Weekend, which opens the meet. Nine of those 11 races are “Win and You’re In” events for the 39th annual Breeders’ Cup, which is scheduled for Nov. 4-5. Keeneland will be hosting the World Championships for the third time, having presented the global racing spectacle previously in 2015 and 2020.

The Fall Meet’s $8.75 million in purses surpasses the previous track record of $7.7 million offered last spring, when Keeneland generated an all-sources handle of a record $219 million. Purses for all 22 of this year’s Fall Meet stakes races represent increases over 2021.

“Keeneland has planned a Fall Meet that promises to be better than ever,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said in a news release. “Adjustments made to the season last year, including increasing the number of stakes to 22 and boosting the final days with multiple stakes, produced an extremely successful meet from start to finish. This year, even higher stakes purses indicate the strength of the Kentucky circuit.”

Opening day on Friday, Oct. 7 includes three graded stakes races — the $500,000, Grade 1 Darley Alcibiades, the $350,000, Grade 2 Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix and the $350,000, Grade 2 JPMorgan Chase Jessamine.

The second day of Fall Stars Weekend on Oct. 8 boasts four more graded stakes, headlined by the $1 million, Grade 1 Coolmore Turf Mile. The $600,000, Grade 1 Juddmonte Spinster is the richest race among three more stakes races on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The meet’s second weekend is highlighted by the $600,000, Grade 1 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup on Oct. 15. Five additional graded stakes races are spread across the meet’s final two weekends.

All told, Keeneland will field six Grade 1 events, seven Grade 2 races and five Grade 3s.

“The stakes schedule is designed to present our horsemen and fans with exceptional racing opportunities from opening day through the final card of the Fall Meet,” Keeneland Vice President of Racing Gatewood Bell said. “We’re extremely excited by the purse structure we’re able to offer and are looking forward to some outstanding competition in October.”

Fans took in the action in the paddock at Keeneland during last year’s Fall Meet. This year’s Fall Meet will be the track’s richest ever. Brian Simms/bsimms@herald-leader.com

2022 Keeneland Fall Meet stakes schedule

Oct. 7: $500,000, Grade 1 Darley Alcibiades for 2-year-old fillies at 1 1/16 miles.

Oct. 7: $350,000, Grade 2 Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix for 3-year-olds and up at 6 furlongs.

Oct. 7: $350,000, Grade 2 JPMorgan Chase Jessamine for 2-year-old fillies at 1 1/16 miles (turf).

Oct. 8: $1 million, Grade 1 Coolmore Turf Mile for 3-year-olds and up at 1 mile (turf).

Oct. 8: $600,000, Grade 1 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity for 2-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles.

Oct. 8: $600,000, Grade 1 First Lady Presented by UK Healthcare for fillies and mares 3 years old and up at 1 mile (turf).

Oct. 8: $350,000, Grade 2 Thoroughbred Club of America for fillies and mares 3 years old and up at 6 furlongs.

Oct. 8: $350,000, Grade 2 Woodford Presented by FanDuel for 3-year-olds and up at 5 ½ furlongs (turf).

Oct. 9: $600,000, Grade 1 Juddmonte Spinster for fillies and mares 3 years old and up at 1 1/8 miles.

Oct. 9: $350,000, Grade 2 Castle & Key Bourbon for 2-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles (turf).

Oct. 9: $250,000 Indian Summer Presented by Keeneland Select for 2-year-olds at 5 1/12 furlongs (turf).

Oct. 14: $300,000, Grade 3 Sycamore for 3-year-olds and up at 1 ½ miles (turf).

Oct. 15: $600,000, Grade 1 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Presented by Dixiana for 3-year-old fillies at 1 1/8 miles (turf).

Oct. 16: $300,000, Grade 3 Franklin for fillies and mares 3 years old and up at 5 ½ furlongs (turf).

Oct. 22: $350,000, Grade 2 Lexus Raven Run for 3-year-old fillies at 7 furlongs.

Oct. 22: $250,000 Perryville for 3-year-olds at 7 furlongs.

Oct. 23: $300,000, Grade 3 Rood & Riddle Dowager for fillies and mares 3 years old and up at 1 ½ miles (turf).

Oct. 28: $300,000, Grade 3 Rubicon Valley View for 3-year-old fillies at 1 1/16 miles (turf).

Oct. 28: $200,000 Myrtlewood for 2-year-old fillies at 6 furlongs.

Oct. 29: $350,000, Grade 2 Hagyard Fayette for 3-year-olds and up at 1 1/8 miles.

Oct. 29: $300,000, Grade 3 Bryan Station for 3-year-olds at 1 mile (turf).

Oct. 29: $200,000 Bowman Mill for 2-year-olds at 6 furlongs.

