'Jeopardy!' Makes A Spelling Error And Fans Gleefully Pounce On It

“ Jeopardy !” is human, too, it seems.

The sometimes-persnickety game show made a spelling error on Wednesday’s episode, and fans razzed the quiz program for it.

In Final Jeopardy, the 19th Century Literature clue graphic read: “This author first thought of a parrot before choosing another bird ‘equallly capable of speech.’” The correct response was Edgar Allan Poe, but many viewers fixated on the extra “l” in equally.

The game show cleaned up the goof in its YouTube clip of Final Jeopardy,﻿ in which Jeff Weinstock unseated six-day champ Megan Wachspress. Viewers, however, were already poking fun at the blunder.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.