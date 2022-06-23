ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Lilo & Stitch' Director Says 'Frozen' Praise Was 'Frustrating' For This One Reason

By Cole Delbyck
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3b8x_0gJxDkaC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wp99E_0gJxDkaC00 A still from "Lilo & Stitch," 2002, © DISNEY. (Photo: DISNEY/Alamy)

For the first time in forever, “Lilo & Stitch” is getting the respect it deserves.

Long before Anna ever built a snowman or Elsa learned to let it go, the 2002 Disney film set the standard for animated stories about sisterhood.

But the success of “Frozen” and its sequel, which rank among the highest grossing animated films of all time, has “Lilo & Stitch” co-writer and director Chris Sanders feeling left out in the cold, particularly due to the praise the blockbuster franchise has received for its focus on familial love.

“To be clear, I think ‘Frozen’s’ great,” Sanders told The New York Times for an interview marking the film’s 20th anniversary. “But it was a little bit frustrating for me because people were like, ‘Finally, a nonromantic relationship with these two girls,’ and I thought, ‘We did that! That has absolutely been done before.’”

There’s no denying that “Lilo & Stitch” broke the mold that would allow future Disney films to tell more emotionally grounded stories about strong female characters.

Much like “Frozen,” the film centers on two sisters, Lilo and Nani, whose relationship is fractured after the death of their parents, leaving the latter to become the title character’s legal guardian. Their lives in Hawaii are upended by the arrival of the adorable but chaos-seeking alien Stitch, who helps remind the siblings about the true meaning of family ― or Ohana ― in the film’s most oft-quoted line.

Perhaps most notably, the film stands as a rare Disney film with a female lead that isn’t centered around a romance.

Sanders and producers explained they carefully crafted the story to reflect real-life issues and depict realistic female bodies, while also respecting the culture at the heart of the film by enlisting Hawaiian musicians and actors to inhabit the roles.

“When the film came out, that’s what a lot of critics talked about,” said producer Clark Spender. “Those moments that were based in reality in a way that people could see themselves in, and it didn’t feel like they were cartoon characters.”

“Lilo & Stitch” went onto become one of the studio’s most profitable films of the decade, grossing over $270 million at the global box office on a rather modest $80 million budget. The feature spawned two more sequels, and a live-action adaptation is also currently in the works.

The comparisons between the film and “Frozen” have since launched a social media dialogue about the groundbreaking approach “Lilo & Stitch” took to telling animated stories.

Sanders, who also provided the voice for the koala-esque creature, has gone on to make his mark on a slew of animated franchises since “Lilo & Stitch,” including directing the original “How To Train Your Dragon” and “The Croods” films.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brad Pitt reveals he suffers prosopagnosia: “Nobody believes me”

Brad Pitt apparently thinks that he may suffer from undiagnosed “face blindness,” which he says would explain why he struggles to remember people and can come off as “remote and aloof”.The Lost City star, 58, opened up about his possible medical condition, and the impact it may have on his reputation, in a recent interview with GQ.According to Pitt, who has never been formally diagnosed with prosopagnosia, which the NHS describes as a condition where you “cannot recognise people’s faces,” he has difficulty remembering new people and recognising their faces, especially in social settings such as parties.The limitation worries...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Patrick Mahomes Jumped Into a Pool Out of Joy After Gender Reveal — See the Heartwarming Video!

Click here to read the full article. Everyone has been itching to find out if Patrick and Brittany Mahomes will be welcoming a baby boy or girl soon. And we finally got the answer: they’re expecting a baby boy! On June 26, both Brittany and Patrick uploaded a one-minute video of their recent sex reveal party. The cameraman asked a bunch of friends and family what they thought the outcome was going to be. Most of them said they believed baby number two will be a boy (including Brittany and Patrick themselves!) They posted the video with the simple caption: “Boy...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
HuffPost

HuffPost

88K+
Followers
5K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy