ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Woman dies following vehicle-pedestrian accident on Southwest Parkway

By Joshua Hoggard
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nAk2Q_0gJxDg3I00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Wichita Falls woman is dead following a vehicle-pedestrian accident overnight on Southwest Parkway.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jeff Hughes, it happened at 12:27 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Hughes said WFPD officers responded to the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Fairway Boulevard in reference to a vehicle-pedestrian accident with an injury.

Hughes said according to investigators, a 2012 Nissan Titan was traveling eastbound in the center lane of the 4600 block of Southwest Parkway.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was crossing the intersection from Fairway, walking southbound, and walked into the eastbound lanes of Southwest Parkway.

Investigators said evasive action was taken by both parties, but the truck ended up striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, later identified as Amy Jeanette Pool, 45, of Wichita Falls, was transported to the hospital for her injuries, where she later died.

Hughes said no other information is available to release at this time.

This is a breaking news story. For updates with the latest local news, weather, and sports sent directly to your inbox, sign up to receive our e-mail newsletter .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 4

Linda
4d ago

So sorry this happened. That Fairway/ Swpkwy intersection seems to have a lot of accidents.

Reply
3
Related
newschannel6now.com

2 injured in Saturday crash on Central Freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a pin-in crash on Saturday. It happened in the 200 block of Central Freeway near Scotland Park just before 6 p.m. A pickup was reportedly traveling southbound in the right lane when it swerved, crossed all lanes of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Iowa Park PD releases drowning victim’s identity

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - Iowa Park Police said a Wichita Falls man drowned in Middle Lake Sunday afternoon. Chief Steve Davis says 51-year-old Anthony Frausto, Sr. was visiting Lake Iowa Park, better known as Middle Lake, with family members. Authorities were called to the lake for a drowning at...
IOWA PARK, TX
kswo.com

Four car wreck shuts down westbound lane of Lee Blvd. Saturday night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A four car wreck shut down the westbound lane of Lee Blvd. Saturday night. It happened after 9 p.m. near 21st & Lee Blvd. A Lawton Police officer on scene told our reporter that a woman driving drunk caused the collision. Witnesses and an officer tell...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Accidents
Texoma's Homepage

Man drowns in Iowa Park lake

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened over the weekend at Middle Lake. Multiple agencies responded to the drowning of the male, including the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, and Iowa Park Police Department. Details as to how the drowning occurred have not been released. This […]
IOWA PARK, TX
kswo.com

Wichita Falls double homicide case closed after suspect dies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas. (KSWO) - Wichita Falls Police said Saturday’s double homicide case is closed after the suspect in the murders died. 50-year-old Jason St. Hilaire killed two people before shooting himself, according to a press release. Hilaire reportedly died at the hospital yesterday around 1:30 p.m. Officers said...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Two hospitalized after wreck on Central Fwy

Editor’s note: WFPD clarified that the passenger was a male, not a female that was told to our crew on scene. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people were hospitalized after a wreck on Central Freeway Saturday evening. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Wichita Falls first responders were called to Central Freeway near the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Duncan man goes to hospital in critical condition after wreck

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck in Stephens County sent a man to the hospital in critical condition late Saturday night. It happened just before 11 p.m. about four miles east of Comanche, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The GMC was headed northbound on Comanche...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Wfpd#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
Texoma's Homepage

Two killed after shooting in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people were killed Saturday morning in Wichita Falls. According to Sgt. Brian Sheehan with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of Cartwright Road around 9:30 a.m. for a report of gunshots. At the scene, officers found a dead male in the driveway of a residence. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Three hit in early Sunday morning shooting, LPD investigating

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in which three people were hit. It happened in the area of the 2500 block of Fort Sill Blvd., between NW Bessie Ave. and NW Carole Ave., which was blocked off for several hours on Sunday.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Texas DPS reveals new details on deadly motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was killed Tuesday morning after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a truck, according to Texas DPS. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Danny Joe Cook of Wichita Falls. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. at FM 369 and FM 367.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Child, 9, enticed to truck, runs back home

The staff of the Montague County Sheriff’s office is investigating a report of someone attempting to entice a child into a vehicle using candy Thursday afternoon. Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said the report was made at 2:45 p.m. on June 22 on Smyrna Road. A nine-year-old girl told her stepmother that someone in a blue pickup tried to get her into the vehicle asking and enticing her with candy.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy