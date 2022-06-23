ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, KS

Derby’s Dylan Edwards commits to playing football at K-State

By Ryan Newton
KSNT News
 4 days ago

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Derby’s Dylan Edwards announced his commitment on Thursday to play at K-State. The announcement was made at Derby High School.

“I know wherever I go, I want to be my own player. I’m going to have my own legacy. I don’t want to be like nobody else. I want to be like Dylan Edwards, so that’s what I am doing, and I am going to carry that to K-State,” said Edwards.

Edwards is running back and is the 2021-22 Gatorade Player of the Year. This past season, the 5-foot 9-inch, 165-pound junior rushed for 2,603 yards and 38 touchdowns, averaging 12.5 yards per carry, leading the Panthers to the Class 6A state championship game. He also caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown, and he returned two punts and a kickoff for scores.

Edwards will begin his senior year of the year in the fall.

