Each morning in the Somali border town of Dollow, 11-year-old Bashir Nur Salat plans for his day's mission behind a wire fence. He eyes his prize through the barrier: lunch. The worst drought in 40 years in war-torn Somalia forced Bashir’s family to leave their farm three months ago. They moved about 100 kilometers north to Dollow. The town is on the border with Ethiopia.

