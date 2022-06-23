ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

AEP scam re-emerging in Roanoke, BBB reports

By Emaryi Williams
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lIBNn_0gJxCfCm00

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia (BBB) wants to warn customers of a scam that has returned to the southwest and central Virginia.

According to the BBB, Appalachian Power (AEP) customers, living in the Roanoke-area, have received emails from a page urging customers to act on a final notice for saving energy. This comes from a page telling consumers to keep their profiles updated.

“This is a scam or phishing attempt of some sort,” Bill Rogers, AEP Customer Service manager said. “Customers receiving this should delete it.”

BBB warns residents of cryptocurrency investment scam

BBB claims that this is a different ruse than was used earlier this year, but the scam is all the same. Scammers can use many tricks to impersonate utility companies, including calls, emails, and going door-to-door.

Here are some tips that the BBB, which has been protecting consumers for over 100 years, has created to help customers find red flags:

  • Confirm that you are speaking to a utility representative.
  • Be wary of anyone demanding immediate payment.
  • Never give personal or bank information.
  • Never allow anyone claiming to be a utility service person into your home unless you have scheduled an appointment and the person has proper identification.

For more information or to report a suspected scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Groceries Not Guns returns to Roanoke and collects 151 firearms

Roanoke, Va. – Groceries Not Guns returned to Roanoke Saturday and collected 151 guns. That’s 60 more firearms compared to last year. Dozens of Roanoke residents lined up outside of the Melrose Community Center to hand in their guns. In exchange, gun owners collected either a Kroger or...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Floyd Jewelry seeking answers after break in

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The owner of the Floyd Jewelry Store is asking for help in identifying those responsible for a June 24 break in. Surveillance footage shows two people breaking into the store around 2 a.m. The store is still trying to calculate the damages, but thieves have...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WHSV

One dead, seven more shot at Pittsylvania Co. party

PITTSYLVANIA, Co. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A 20-year-old man died in a shooting early Sunday morning in Pittsylvania County. The incident is being treated as a homicide. Jerome Jaheim White, of Danville, died at a hospital. No one have been arrested. Anonymous information about the incident can be sent to sar@pittgov.org...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roanoke, VA
Sports
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
Roanoke, VA
Crime & Safety
WFXR

No injuries in Danville building fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a building on fire with a person potentially inside on Saturday night. On Saturday, June 25, units were dispatched at 9:36 p.m. to 1468 North Main Street where fire and smoke were visible from outside of a burning building, according to the department. Initial reports […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Henry Co. man out $18K from govt. grant scam, BBB reports

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) reported a scam is circulating regarding a government grant scam. According to a report, a Henry County man lost $18,000 after the scammer reportedly pretended to be the man’s brother-in-law on Facebook Messenger and told him about a government grant. From there the scammer who […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aep#Bbb#Better Business Bureau#Fraud#Appalachian Power#Aep Customer Service#Nexstar Media Inc
WDBJ7.com

Meet Miss Virginia 2022: Victoria Chuah

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Miss Victoria Chuah is the new Miss Virginia. She accepted her crown and sash from Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre Saturday night in Roanoke. Chuah came to the three-day pageant representing as Miss Arlington. She says this is not the first...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Pittsylvania Co. officials investigating shooting as homicide; 1 dead, 7 hurt

UPDATE 5:34 p.m.: Officials released new information about the deadly shooting that happened during a large party in Pittsylvania County early Sunday morning. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, authorities were notified about a shooting at 1220 Kerns Church Road that left eight people injured, including two who were in critical condition, according […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WVNS

The Greenbrier declared safe after threat

UPDATE: 6/25/2022 6:00 P.M. — The Greenbrier Resort has reopened after a threat was made to the hotel. Cam Huffman, Director of Public Relations and Content with the Greenbrier said they received a threat in the afternoon on Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Greenbrier has been declared safe and is now open for the guests […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Sports
wallstreetwindow.com

Structure fire on North Main Street in Danville, Virginia

The Danville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire located at 1468 North Main Street at 9:36 PM. Upon the arrival of E5(3rd Ave.) fire and smoke was visible and units initially had reports from bystanders that someone may be inside the building. Danville Fire Dept. responded with 4 Engines, 1 Ladder truck, 1 Support unit, and 1 Command unit. Engine crews pulled handlines to begin extinguishment and the ladder crew conducted a search of the building and verified that no one was inside the building. The DFD was assisted on scene by the Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Dept., Danville Electric, and Danville Utilities. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported of responders. Danville Fire Marshal’s office personnel was also on scene and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Radford, Fairlawn, Pulaski join forces to tackle Radford house fire

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Radford Fire-EMS responded to a structural fire on Wednesday afternoon before calling Fairlawn Fire Department and Pulaski Squad 9 for backup. Radford emergency services were dispatched just before 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. Unit 100 arrived at the 900 block of Stockton Street to find a single story house on fire that belonged to a family of four.
RADFORD, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of June 27-July 1

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
FOX8 News

Water leak shuts down NC-700 for entire day in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — NC-700 is closed down in both directions due to a water leak, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The leak occurred northeast of Reidsville, near Peanut Road and began at 9:51 p.m. on Thursday. The highway remained closed throughout Friday morning and NCDOT expects it to remain […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
wfxrtv.com

VDOT: Bridge replacement to cause 45-day traffic detour in Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR) — A section of Route 760 will be closed for 45 days during the replacement of a bridge on the Roanoke River. The Diuguids Lane bridge, located near the Route 760 intersection with Route 639, also known as West Riverside Drive, at the Salem city limits will be closed for construction beginning July 5. Signs and message boards will be posted before the closure.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Star City Motor Madness kicks off in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The 21st Star City Motor Madness kicked off Friday evening in Roanoke. The big weekend started with Cruise Night on Williamson Road Friday, and on Saturday, there will be a car show in Downtown Roanoke from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spectators got to Cruise Night...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

DWR finds more fish with lesions in the Jackson River in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) confirms it has found a variety of fish with lesions on the Jackson River between Covington and Clifton Forge. The fish were collected during an electrofishing survey last week. The survey was done in response to reports from a local fishing guide that nearly […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

WFXR

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy