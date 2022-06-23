AEP scam re-emerging in Roanoke, BBB reports
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia (BBB) wants to warn customers of a scam that has returned to the southwest and central Virginia.
According to the BBB, Appalachian Power (AEP) customers, living in the Roanoke-area, have received emails from a page urging customers to act on a final notice for saving energy. This comes from a page telling consumers to keep their profiles updated.
“This is a scam or phishing attempt of some sort,” Bill Rogers, AEP Customer Service manager said. “Customers receiving this should delete it.”BBB warns residents of cryptocurrency investment scam
BBB claims that this is a different ruse than was used earlier this year, but the scam is all the same. Scammers can use many tricks to impersonate utility companies, including calls, emails, and going door-to-door.
Here are some tips that the BBB, which has been protecting consumers for over 100 years, has created to help customers find red flags:
- Confirm that you are speaking to a utility representative.
- Be wary of anyone demanding immediate payment.
- Never give personal or bank information.
- Never allow anyone claiming to be a utility service person into your home unless you have scheduled an appointment and the person has proper identification.
For more information or to report a suspected scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker website .
