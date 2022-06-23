AEP scam re-emerging in Roanoke, BBB reports

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia (BBB) wants to warn customers of a scam that has returned to the southwest and central Virginia.

According to the BBB, Appalachian Power (AEP) customers, living in the Roanoke-area, have received emails from a page urging customers to act on a final notice for saving energy. This comes from a page telling consumers to keep their profiles updated.

“This is a scam or phishing attempt of some sort,” Bill Rogers, AEP Customer Service manager said. “Customers receiving this should delete it.”

BBB claims that this is a different ruse than was used earlier this year, but the scam is all the same. Scammers can use many tricks to impersonate utility companies, including calls, emails, and going door-to-door.

Here are some tips that the BBB, which has been protecting consumers for over 100 years, has created to help customers find red flags:

Confirm that you are speaking to a utility representative.

Be wary of anyone demanding immediate payment.

Never give personal or bank information.

Never allow anyone claiming to be a utility service person into your home unless you have scheduled an appointment and the person has proper identification.

For more information or to report a suspected scam, go to the BBB Scam Tracker website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.