Brush Cleared, Rails to be Lifted on Morris to Passaic Trail. Construction has begun on the long-awaited New York Susquehanna & Western (NYS&W) Railway Bicycle and Pedestrian Shared Use Path, a 4.8 mile trail project spearheaded by Morris County to repurpose an abandoned stretch of railroad for a non-motorized recreational path from Pequannock Township to Wayne.

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO