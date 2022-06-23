Ohio expands BMV services, offers online driver’s license renewal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday Ohioans will soon be able to renew their driver’s license online rather than in-person.

“Since 2021, more than 2 million visits to the BMV have been avoided because of innovative online solutions led through this administration,” said Lt. Gov. Jon Husted in a release.

Starting June 27, Ohioans can renew their driver’s license online or identification card at BMV.Ohio.Gov .

Once online, click on the “DL/ID Renewal” link. From there, log in through the state’s OH|ID system. Once logged in, the application will begin, prompting a series of questions. From there, upload a photo of your current driver’s license or ID and one document from the BMV’s acceptable document list . Once approved, the credential will be mailed to you.

In addition, customers will be able to transfer a title when engaging in a person-to-person sale of a vehicle by using a new online title process beginning July 11. After a sale is completed and the buyer is in possession of the original paper title, the person can utilize the Ohio Title Portal, securely log-in and apply to “Add Title” under their name.

The process of driver examinations has also been updated. Beginning July 11, new drivers will now be to take the driving knowledge test online.

The BMV is also working to partner with outside businesses to expand driver examination testing locations throughout Ohio. Currently, if a new driver with a temporary permit is ready to get their driver’s license, they are required to test at one of the many BMV Driver Examination stations located throughout Ohio.

Beginning July 1, the BMV is launching a pilot program with the Preble County Clerk of Court to contract as a third-party location for driver’s license skills test. The pilot program is expected to expand to seven other locations around the state over the summer, with additional expansions planned for the future.

