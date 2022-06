In a recent blog post, “What is Anxious Self-Attachment?” I discussed how attachment theory can be used to better understand our relationship with ourselves. Attachment theory has helped many people better understand how their past influences their relationships and how they perceive themselves and others. The ideas from attachment theory are widely-cited because many find them useful in gaining insights into how we relate to others, particularly in romantic relationships. But what if we apply these same ideas to understand how you relate to yourself?

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO