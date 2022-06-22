ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, MO

Missouri Home is Extremely Affordable – But Needs Major TLC

By Sam
 4 days ago
Well if you've ever wanted to flip a house I think I may have found the perfect one for sale in Missouri. Located in Bethany, Missouri this unusual purple home...

See Inside a Trippy 1967 Camper Next to Missouri’s 12 Mile Creek

Were you around in 1967? I found a camper that was. It's an Airstream that sits next to Missouri's 12 Mile Creek near Fredericktown and you really can stay in it. This groovy, trippy (feel free to insert your favorite 1967 word here) camper is one of the most unique Airbnb's you'll find in Missouri. It's a true throwback hosted by Misty. Here are some pics of what luxury camping was (kinda) like 55 years ago.
This Might Be the Fanciest Treehouse in Missouri Maybe

I've seen a lot of treehouses during my time on Earth, but can't recall seeing one as fancy as this one near Bunker, Missouri that borders Big Creek. Cheryl is the host of this really gussied up treehouse on Airbnb. She refers to it as "Almost Heaven" which (in a treehouse way) she might be right about. According to her listing, this treehouse has been noticed by some very prestigious places:
Taking A Road Trip? Stop by These Missouri & Illinois Landmarks

If you decide to take a road trip this summer, you may want to stop by these famous landmarks that are not too far from the Tri-States?. Being smack dap in the middle of the country does have its benefits, one of those is being able to see some of the best landmarks in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, and even Kansas. Delish.com put out a list of the best road trip stops and here is what they picked to visit in the midwest.
Take a trip to a Hawaii without leaving the state of Missouri

What to get away to a beautiful Hawaiian Luau with fire dancing, tropical drinks, and music? Well, you don't have to book a $10,000 trip to Hawaii to do that this summer, you just got to get to St. Louis... According to stlouisunionstation.com, they have a summer filled with Hawaiian...
Illinois Bridal Store Shares Wedding Gown Horror Story on TikTok

No wedding ever runs smooth there is always something that pops up that is unexpected, but having a wedding gown disappear well that's more of a horror story. A TikTok video has gone viral of a wedding bridal store in Illinois called Kasia's Bridal. In the video, she talks about something she has never seen or heard before when dealing with wedding gowns. A groom called her store frantically trying to rebuy a wedding dress for his fiancee. The store owner was really confused and trying to figure out why this groom was wanting to reorder a custom-made wedding dress 5 months before the wedding.
Video Shows Thieves Stealing from Famous St. Louis Garden Center

Some people have no shame. Security camera video shows multiple thieves stealing from a popular gardening and landscape center in west St. Louis County. Greenscape Gardens and Gifts were the victims of this robbery where the thieves made off with a huge safe. Fox 2 St. Louis shared video of the crime. Based on police statements, this happened sometime after 9:30pm on June 13.
Illinois State Police Warn of Increasing Road Rage Reports

Illinois tops the list for the state with the biggest distracted driving accidents, but now there is a new warning out for Illinois drivers. The Illinois State Police put out a warning on their Facebook page about increasing reports of road rage that they are seeing on Illinois expressways. The number of road rage reports resulting in expressway shootings is increasing, according to the Facebook post.
Skynet? This Illinois Company Has Designed Robots that Make Pizza

If you're a fan of both robots and pizza, boy do I have something for you. It's a company in Illinois that's designed a robot pizzeria. First, a short disclaimer: I'm personally not a fan of machines being trained to do jobs done better by humans. Now that I have that out in the open, here's a company called Nala Robotics in Illinois. They have designed Pizzaiola. It's a pizzeria robot that can crank out a daunting 50 pizza pies an hour.
Video Shows a Grease Fire Started by a Missouri Dog

This is the nightmare scenario when you leave your dog alone in your home. Security camera video shows a grease fire that was accidentally started by...you guessed it...the family dog. The Southern Platte Fire Protection District in Missouri shared this video which was dropped on YouTube and also covered by...
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

