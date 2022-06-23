Kim Just Revealed the Surprising Way She ‘Bonds’ With Pete—& It Involves ‘Pimples’

Click here to read the full article.

Gross or not? Kim Kardashian’s skin care routine with Pete Davidson is a “major” source of “bonding” for the pair. The Skims founder appeared on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on June 23, 2022, to promote her new skincare SKKN and wanted the world to know about her bizarre habit with Pete.

Kim told Jimmy about her routine of going to the dermatologist with the former Saturday Night Live star. “One of the major bonding things is skincare. We go to dermatologists together, we inject our pimples together,” Kim confessed. “The dermatologist is like, ‘Is this contagious? You guys always have pimples at the same time.’” She also talked about her obsession with skincare and how Pete would take care of her and her skin. “I feel special because I kept on talking all night like, ‘Oh my god, I have this pimple, I have this pimple, don’t let me fall asleep, I have to put pimple medicine on it before I go to sleep,’” she recalled. “Fell asleep, forgot, woke up in the morning with dried pimple medicine on my face … Such a gentleman!”

Kim and Pete are starting to open up about their relationship more. During the season finale of The Kardashians , Kim and Pete talked about their sex lives in a blooper of a confessional. She called Pete off-camera to introduce him to one of her long-time staff members on the show. “Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from Keeping Up With The Kardashians . She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina.” Pete could be heard saying, “More than me?” Kim responded with a smile, “Not more than you. But she’s probably seen it.”

Kim also opened up about her experience hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2021. “I have never seen SNL before,” she recounted and then turned to Jimmy. “I had no idea you were on.” She revealed how she met Pete on the sketch comedy show on an episode of The Kardashians in a confessional. “ I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number? And they were like, ‘Yeah.’ I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my…’” Kim told the cameras with a smile, “I was just basically DTF.”

