Building through the draft and developing players properly is the Buffalo Sabres’ new direction since trading away some of their big core players last summer. Gone are the days when future assets get moved when they should be getting stockpiled for draft day. Sam Reinhart was moved for the 28th overall pick in the 2022 Draft along with goaltending prospect Devon Levi. Jack Eichel was moved for Peyton Krebs, Alex Tuch, and the 16th overall pick in the 2022 Draft along with another second-round pick in 2023. Rasmus Ristolainen was traded for a pick that became Isak Rosen in the last draft, along with a 2023 second-round pick. All of this draft stock has Buffalo in a position to get a deeper roster while developing team chemistry and culture.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO