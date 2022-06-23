ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

U.S. Supreme Court expands gun rights in striking down New York concealed carry law

By Ariana Figueroa
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Q5eJ_0gJxAsVP00

The court ruled that New York’s concealed carry law violates the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. (Ron Bailey/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a New York law that made it illegal to carry a firearm in public without showing a special need for protection.

The court ruled that the state’s concealed carry law violates the 14th Amendment of the Constitution — a major decision that expands the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. The opinion came at the same time Congress is considering new gun control legislation following two deadly mass shootings.

In a 6-3 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Assoc. v. Bruen ,  Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the court found that New York’s law requiring gun owners to demonstrate a need for self-defense in order to carry a firearm “is demanding.”

“[T]he Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home,” Thomas wrote.

The decision has the potential to make similar concealed carry laws unconstitutional in some states . They include California, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The liberal wing of the court, Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, dissented in the opinion, with Breyer writing the dissent.

“The question before us concerns the extent to which the Second Amendment prevents democratically elected officials from enacting laws to address the serious problem of gun violence,” he wrote.

Biden disappointed

President Joe Biden said in a statement that he was disappointed with the Supreme Court’s decision, and that “we must do more as a society — not less — to protect our fellow Americans.”

“I urge states to continue to enact and enforce commonsense laws to make their citizens and communities safer from gun violence,” Biden said. “For centuries, states have regulated who may purchase or possess weapons, the types of weapons they may use, and the places they may carry those weapons.”

The decision came as the Senate is moving to pass bipartisan gun control legislation by the end of this week. Some provisions would provide funding for states to enact their own red flag laws, which allow the courts to temporarily remove a firearm from an individual who poses a threat to themselves or others.

Breyer argued that states might enact different firearm laws based on their makeup. For example, a state like New York, where more than 8 million people live in the city, would have different laws than Montana or Wyoming, “which do not contain any city remotely comparable in terms of population or density,” Breyer said.

“I fear that the Court’s interpretation ignores these significant dangers and leaves States without the ability to address them,” Breyer wrote.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement that the ruling will “put New Yorkers at further risk of gun violence.”

“We will work together to mitigate the risks this decision will create once it is implemented, as we cannot allow New York to become the Wild West,” Adams said.

Breyer criticized the court’s narrow historical approach, rather than taking into account the current gun violence epidemic and recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

In Buffalo, a white supremacist targeted a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood and murdered 10 Black people. In Uvalde, a gunman targeted an elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers.

“I fear that history will be an especially inadequate tool when it comes to modern cases presenting modern problems,” Breyer wrote.

But Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito questioned Breyer’s reasoning for bringing up the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde.

“And how does the dissent account for the fact that one of the mass shootings near the top of its list took place in Buffalo?” Alito wrote. “The New York law at issue in this case obviously did not stop that perpetrator.”

States opposed to New York law

Most states broadly grant requests to carry guns outside the home.

Numerous states signed on to an amicus brief in 2021 siding with those challenging New York’s law, Brandon Koch and Robert Nash. They included Missouri, Arizona, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, and Tennessee.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said his state and Arizona led the way in filing the brief. “This is a huge win for those seeking firearms licenses for self-defense and the preservation of the Second Amendment as a whole,” Schmitt said in a statement.

The two men who brought the case were granted a restrictive license that allowed them to carry their firearms for the purpose of hunting and target shooting.

But Koch and Nash wanted unrestricted licenses to carry concealed handguns for personal protection.

The licensing officer heard their petition and allowed them to carry their firearms for outdoor activities such as camping, fishing and hiking, and allowed Koch to travel with his firearm to and from work. The licensing officer determined that Koch and Nash were prohibited from carrying a concealed weapon in areas “typically open and frequented by the general public.”

Wayne LaPierre, the executive vice president of the National Rifle Association, said in a statement that the decision is a “watershed win for good men and women all across America and is the result of a decades-long fight the NRA has led.”

In November of last year, conservative justices on the Supreme Court expressed skepticism during oral arguments about New York’s strict limits on carrying a gun outside the home.

“Carrying a firearm outside the home is a fundamental, constitutional right,” attorney Paul Clement, arguing against the New York law, said in his opening presentation to the court

In reaction on Thursday, gun safety organizations, such as Everytown for Gun Safety, contended that many Americans are in favor of gun control laws.

“Today’s ruling is out of step with the bipartisan majority in Congress that is on the verge of passing significant gun safety legislation, and out of touch with the overwhelming majority of Americans who support gun safety measures,” John Feinblatt, president of Everytown, said in a statement.

“Let’s be clear: the Supreme Court got this decision wrong, choosing to put our communities in even greater danger with gun violence on the rise across the country.”

The post U.S. Supreme Court expands gun rights in striking down New York concealed carry law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
New York City, NY
State
Alaska State
State
New York State
State
Tennessee State
City
Ohio, NY
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
City
Maryland, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
State
Hawaii State
NBC New York

Rudy Giuliani ‘Slapped' in Back Inside NYC Supermarket: Police

Police placed a Staten Island supermarket employee in custody Sunday after allegedly assaulting former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani, a recent focus of the Jan. 6 committee, was at the ShopRite in the Charleston section of the borough where he'd reportedly been out campaigning for his son. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Leaders React to Supreme Court Decision on New York Gun Law

Brooklyn leaders are reacting to the Supreme Court decision made Thursday that struck down the New York gun law that placed restrictions on carrying a concealed gun in public. In its decision, the Supreme Court said that the law violates the Second Amendment. Dr. Jocelynne Rainey, president and CEO of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
informnny.com

New York COVID update Friday, June 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Friday, June 24, the COVID-19 daily average is 4.68%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 6,375 statewide. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Friday is 1,824 a decrease of 11. Health Officials said, statewide there have been 17 deaths reported since Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Photos: The New York City Dyke March defiantly marks its 30th anniversary

Self-described as "a protest march, not a parade," the New York Dyke March works without permits or sponsors to bolster identity, celebrate community and confront discrimination. Early this evening, the March stepped off from Bryant Park for the 30th time, making its way down Fifth Avenue toward its end in Washington Square Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

NYC Pride March packs Manhattan without pandemic paring down

The NYC Pride March kicked off in Manhatton on Sunday for the first time in two years without the pandemic's shadow looming above it. The march was cancelled in 2020 for the first time in its more-than-50-year history as COVID-19 brought public life to a halt. Last year, it was pared down to limited capacity, with most of its events staged virtually. But this year, the coveted event returned with fanfare as people packed midtown for the weekend's biggest event.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Gun Control#Us Supreme Court#Guns#Gun Law#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court#Congress#Fourteenth Amendments
The US Sun

NYC Pride weekend starts with defiant Drag March amid fears Supreme Court will threaten LGBTQ rights after abortion ban

PRIDE weekend kicked off on Friday with the annual Drag March in New York City. The event was founded in 1994 by Gilbert Baker, the creator of the rainbow flag, Brian Griffin, aka Harmonie Moore Must Die, and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, after the main pride event banned drag queens, fearing backlash from their corporate sponsors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Reactions to concealed carry decision pour in from Brooklyn

NEW YORK -  Reactions to the Supreme Court's decision on concealed carry in New York State are pouring in all over the city as people try to understand how this ruling will affect public safety. "I think maybe if there was a legal carrying citizen on the subway, it may have made a difference," says Patricia Harrison from Brownsville, referencing the Sunset Park subway shooting in April. "Maybe in Buffalo, it may have made a difference."CBS2's Hannah Kliger spoke to Brooklynites across the borough about their thoughts on the ruling.READ MORE: Supreme Court strikes down New York's concealed carry law  "I think to...
BROOKLYN, NY
granthshala.com

Hundreds of NYC prosecutors quitting woke bosses and onerous reforms

The number of prosecutors fleeing the city’s district attorney offices has soared in the wake of criminal justice reforms, which a former top prosecutor has called “insanity.”. Sixty-five assistant district attorneys, or about 12 percent of the workforce, have resigned from Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office so far...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
timesnewsexpress.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shares Her Rape Story at NYC Protest

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made the overturning of Roe vs. Wade personal to make her point … telling protesters in NYC she had been raped and thank God abortion was an option, although that never came to pass. The NYC rep was front and center at the rally in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

'It just takes one irresponsible person': SCOTUS gun ruling prompts fear, anger among New York City subway riders

In the immediate aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision making it easier to carry guns in public places, the thoughts of many New Yorkers immediately turned underground. The city’s subway system has long banned firearms, with exceptions for law enforcement officers or the small number of people with concealed carry licenses. Those rules, officials said, will not immediately change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PLANetizen

New York City Approves Rent Hikes on Rent-Stabilized Apartments

“A New York City panel that regulates the rents for roughly one million rent-stabilized apartments approved the highest increases in almost a decade on Tuesday, after property owners said they were being pinched by taxes and rising expenses.” As reported by Mihir Zaveri in The New York Times, the Rent Guidelines Board voted to raise rents by 3.25 percent for one-year leases and 5 percent for two-year leases, affecting around two million New Yorkers. According to a separate article in Bloomberg, only 23 percent of New York residents can currently afford the city’s median rent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salon

Antyesti in Brooklyn: How NYC honored my father upon his death, during a time of anti-Asian hate

When my father dies, he's in a nursing home, seated upright in a chair. He hasn't been out on the ocean, in a boat, in years, maybe decades, and I know he's not a beach person. He hates the sand and wet and cold. But days before his death, he can remember this clearly enough to reminisce in his hoarse voice: wearing a jacket and a scarf despite it being early spring in America, taking a ferry to the Statue of Liberty, then Ellis Island. Walking past all those names. None like his own. And yet he never doubted that he and his younger brother and my mother, who all lived together in a tiny apartment after I was born, had arrived in America, and would be welcomed in one way or another.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
2K+
Followers
767
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy