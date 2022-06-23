ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Emmy Predictions: Variety Talk Series – Seth Meyers Is Overdue for an Emmy Closer Look

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q7o2G_0gJxAqjx00

Click here to read the full article.

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE
Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE EMMYS HUB
To see old predictions and commentary, click the EMMY PREDICTIONS ARCHIVES
For film awards predictions go to THE OSCARS HUB

UPDATED: June 23, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY :

Looking for its first nomination is “ Late Night with Seth Meyers .” The NBC talker has picked up four writing noms, and its first directing mention last year; however, it’s criminal that the show itself has yet to be recognized in the variety talk series category, despite over 1,300 episodes since 2013. Given the added boosts from his short-form outings including “Corrections.” It’s time to invite him to the dance.

Nineteen shows were submitted for outstanding variety talk series, which interestingly includes “ Conan ,” which had its final 12 episodes air at the top of the eligibility period between June 7-24. The show received its first nomination last year, which played off its final season campaign, but can the same thing work again? Perhaps a bit of help from his guest actor (comedy) submission for Netflix’s “Murderville” will help.

Although the field is smaller, the variety talk series category will have four nominees, just missing the threshold of 20 that’s required for five. That makes things even more competitive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41pGYV_0gJxAqjx00

For the past eight years, James Corden’s 1,000- plus-episode run on CBS has been one of delight, charm, memorable moments and “Carpool Karaoke.” “ The Late Late Show with James Corden ” has not been nominated since 2019 and with Corden exiting in 2023, he may draw Emmy voters looking to honor him in his farewell tour.

Comedy Central’s flagship program has been trying to find itself throughout the pandemic. Nonetheless, the Emmys have nominated “ The Daily Show with Trevor Noah ” since 2018 with the sharp comedian at the helm, and it could be able to land a spot once again, especially with the congressional hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol fueling the news that the show thrives on. However, being one of the last to bring back a live audience, might have worked against it nabbing more viral attention.

With seven seasons and more than 200 episodes under her belt, the genius of “ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee ” has remained consistently astute, bringing something authentic to the late-night talk domain. Coming off a miss last year in this category, she can hopefully return to the race, and perhaps the TBS series can even pick up a statue or two. The last win for the show was in 2017.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert ” has earned 18 Emmy noms since its 2015 debut as well as other accolades such as a Peabody Award. But the top prize for variety talk series has eluded “The Late Show” even as Stephen Colbert has remained present and enjoyable consistently over the past seven seasons. No question, he’s a contender again this year.

Nine seasons, 252 episodes and 23 Primetime Emmy Awards later, “ Last Week Tonight with John Oliver ” has been a dominating force on the Emmy circuit, besides winning Peabody, PGA and WGA prizes. With the exception of his inaugural year in 2015, Oliver’s show has won every year including last year’s ceremony. There are no signs of that slowing down just yet.

ABC’s “ Jimmy Kimmel Live! ” has also been a staple in this category, receiving a nomination every year since 2015. With less nomination slots, will that streak come to an end?

Speaking of the shows never recognized, how much longer do we have to wait to finally see Showtime’s “ Desus & Mero ” in the lineup? Asking for a friend.

Read more : Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub .

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The complete television awards season calendar is linked here .

2021 category winner : “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
RANK SERIES NETWORK
1 “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” HBO
2 “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” CBS
3 “The Late Late Show with James Corden” CBS
4 “Late Night with Seth Meyers” NBC
NEXT IN LINE
5 “Conan” TBS
6 “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ABC
7 “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” Comedy Central
8 “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” TBS
9 “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” NBC
10 “Desus & Mero” Showtime
UNRANKED CONTENDERS
“E!’s Nightly Pop” E!
“Friday Night Vibes” TBS
“Half in the Bag” Red Letter Media
“Hart to Heart” Peacock
“Real Time with Bill Maher” HBO
“The God’s Honest Truth With Charlamagne Tha God” Comedy Central
“The House” Fox Soul
“The Sisaundra Show” Soundview Africa
“Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” Bravo
DID NOT SUBMIT
x “Earth to Ned”
x “Wilmore”

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

About the Primetime Emmy Awards ( Emmys )

The Primetime Emmy Awards , better known as the Emmys , are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.

  • The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.
More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

‘Entertainment Tonight’ Anchors Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner to Host This Year’s Daytime Emmys

Click here to read the full article. The Daytime Emmys will feature new hosts this year, but the ceremony is still keeping it inside the CBS universe. “Entertainment Tonight” anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner have been tapped to host the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. They take over for “The Talk” panelist Sheryl Underwood has previously hosted the show the most in recent years — either by herself, with her “Talk” co-stars, or with Mario Lopez. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences jointly announced the hosts on Monday morning with CBS. Turner (who also hosts...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein Could Be the First Back-to-Back Winner Since Jeremy Piven in 2007

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Thrown to Ground by LAPD Officer at Pro-Choice Protest: ‘We Are Not Free Until All of Us Are Free’

Click here to read the full article. “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin was shoved by a Los Angeles Police Department officer Saturday while attending a rally protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has effectively ended federal protections of abortion rights. A video of the incident began to make the rounds online after it occurred. The footage depicts an LAPD officer grabbing and pushing Sweetin before the actress falls forward to the ground. A group of fellow protestors quickly rushes to help Sweetin up, while other admonish the line of police officers. The incident appears to occur...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Ellen DeGeneres' Production Team Will Return to TV in Fall

The Ellen DeGeneres Show may be over, but its production team is returning to TV this fall. The Blast reported that the production team behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show will return for Jennifer Hudson's upcoming talk show. Ellen DeGeneres' talk show came to an end in late May after 19 seasons on the air.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Samantha Bee
Person
John Oliver
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
James Corden
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Emmys 2022: The Winners!

The Daytime Emmy Awards were back in a big way as CBS broadcast the 49th annual ceremony live on June 24 and the stars came out to celebrate daytime’s biggest night and hand out some well-deserved trophies! After the adjustments to the last two years of Daytime Emmys due to the pandemic limiting in-person gatherings, it felt like business as usual in 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune': Pat Sajak Suffers Embarrassing Loss at Daytime Emmys

The 2022 Daytime Emmys went down on Friday night, via live ceremony broadcast on CBS. One of the wildest facts to come out of the awards ceremony — which is now streaming via Paramount+ — was at the expense of game show icon Pat Sajak. As noticed by BuzzerBlog, Sajak suffered an embarrassing loss. Sajak was riding high going into the night, being as he was nominated twice in the same category, Outstanding Game Show Host, due to his work on both Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. However, he did not win the category.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Drama Series#Emmy Nominations#Variety Awards Circuit#Awards Circuit Podcast#Awards Circuit Video#Nbc
Deadline

Daytime Emmys: Mishael Morgan Of ‘The Young And The Restless’ Becomes First Black Woman To Win Outstanding Lead Actress

Click here to read the full article. Mishael Morgan made history Friday by becoming the first Black actress to win in the Outstanding Lead Actress category at the Daytime Emmys. She plays Amanda Sinclair on The Young and the Restless.  After receiving a standing ovation, Morgan took the stage to thank her family and fans before acknowledging the significance of her win. Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet – Photo Gallery “I was born on a tiny island in the Caribbean, and I’m now standing on an international stage and I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin, regardless of my...
NFL
Popculture

'The Voice' Possibly Rolling Back Major Change

The Voice may be making a big change to its schedule in the near future. While The Voice moved to one cycle per year, Monsters and Critics reported that NBC is considering going back to airing two seasons. As of right now, The Voice features one season per year during NBC's fall schedule.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Reveals Season 13 Premiere Date

We are still a few months away from the 13th season premiere of the popular CBS police procedural TV drama, Blue Bloods. However, today the popular network shares some exciting news as we wait, revealing the fall premiere date of the hit series. That’s right, the wait may be far...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Daytime Emmys: ‘General Hospital’ Takes Best Drama, ‘Kelly Clarkson’ Named Best Talk Show – Full Winners List

Click here to read the full article. ABC’s General Hospital — already the winningest sudser in daytime history – was named Outstanding Daytime Drama on Friday while The Kelly Clarkson Show took home the prize for Outstanding Talk Show at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The ceremony aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Jeopardy! won Best Game Show with new hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, while Mishael Morgan made history by becoming the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama for her work on The Young and the Restless.  The in-person ceremony at the...
NFL
spoilertv.com

CBS Announces 2022 Fall Premiere Dates

#1 Broadcast Series NCIS and #1 New Drama NCIS: HAWAI’I Premiere Monday, Sept. 19. SURVIVOR Returns with Two-Hour Debut Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 8:00 PM, Followed by THE AMAZING RACE in Its New Time Period at 10:00 PM. The New Reality Romance Adventure THE REAL LOVE BOAT Sets Sail...
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

'Jeopardy!' spelling error does not go unnoticed by fans

Jeopardy! has a long history of punishing contestants for small mistakes, but on Wednesday, it was the show itself which made the mistake. Less than a week after contestant Sadie Goldberger was disqualified for an illegible answer which seemed pretty legible to quite a few viewers, the show's production team made a typo in the Final Jeopardy! clue.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Exclusive: John McCook Reveals the Young & Restless Story That Wasn’t Right for Eric Forrester

“He’s my friend, even if I don’t always agree with his decisions!”. When John McCook was first approached by Bold & Beautiful executive producer/headwriter Bradley Bell about the erectile dysfunction storyline which would lead Eric to push his wife into another man’s bed, he was all in… with one caveat. “I thought, ‘Well, I’ll play it, even though I disagree with it, as long as I know that in the end, Eric’s going to realize this wasn’t a very good idea!'”
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Yellowstone Scene Stealer Returning to Former Role

When it rains, it pours for Jennifer Landon. Not only has the As the World Turns alum — who played Gwen, as if you didn’t know — been made a series regular for the fifth season of Yellowstone, she’s also returning to Animal Kingdom, a new promo for the TNT drama reveals.
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy