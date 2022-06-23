ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO Max and A24 to Develop Megan Stalter Comedy Pilot ‘Church Girls’

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
HBO Max and A24 are developing “Church Girls,” a comedy pilot from Megan Stalter .

“Church Girls” is a half-hour comedy that follows Beth Parker (Stalter), a 20-year-old Christian closeted lesbian as she wrestles with her sexuality and faith in God, while entering adulthood in suburban Ohio. The series is inspired by Stalter’s own experiences.

Stalter is best known for playing Kayla, Jimmy’s (Paul W. Downs) wealthy and dysfunctional assistant in the HBO Max comedy “Hacks.” Her other screen credits include guest starring in the 2022 reboot of “Queer as Folk” and voicing several characters in Stephen Colbert’s satirical animated program “Tooning Out the News.” As a writer, she has hosted the web series “The Megan Stalter Show,” worked on the 2019 reboot of “The National Lampoon Radio, which she also starred in, and is a touring standup comedian.

Up next, Stalter will star in the dark comedy “Cora Bora” directed by Hannah Pearl Utt and written by Rhianon Jones. In her first leading role, Stalter will play Cora, a struggling musician who goes home to Portland to try to win her girlfriend back. She will also appear in the drama film “Sometimes I Think About Dying” directed by Rachel Lamber and written by Stefanie Abel Horowitz, Kevin Armento and Katy Wright-Mead.

Stalter is repped by UTA, Range Media Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

“Church Girls” is a co-production between HBO Max and A24. Stalter serves as creator, and executive produces alongside Gabe Liedman; Mackenzie Roussos for Range Media Partners; and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

