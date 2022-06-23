NBA Draft 2022: Who will Atlanta Hawks select at No. 16 tonight

Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — A few months after their disappointing first round loss to the Miami Heat, the Atlanta Hawks have their first major event for next season with Thursday’s 2022 NBA Draft.

The Hawks don’t have any glaring weaknesses positionally, but as a team, they could stand to improve their overall defense, which was fifth-worst in the league last season, according to NBA.com.

Aside from team star Trae Young and do-it-all wing DeAndre Hunter, it appears that other players available in the right trade, according to reports.

A Wednesday mock draft from Bleacher Report has the Hawks selecting shooting guard Jalen Williams out of Santa Clara, while a Monday mock draft from Sports Illustrated has the Hawks selecting shooting guard Malaki Branham out of Ohio State.

In addition to the No. 16 pick, the Hawks also are slated to pick in the second round at No. 44.

Here’s a look at the first round draft order:

1st Round:

1. Orlando

2. Oklahoma City

3. Houston

4. Sacramento

5. Detroit

6. Indiana

7. Portland

8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio

10. Washington

11. New York

12. Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)

13. Charlotte

14. Cleveland

15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)

16. Atlanta

17. Houston (from Brooklyn)

18. Chicago

19. Minnesota

20. San Antonio (from Toronto)

21. Denver

22. Memphis (from Utah)

23. Philadelphia

24. Milwaukee

25. San Antonio (from Boston)

26. Dallas

27. Miami

28. Golden State

29. Memphis

30. Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)

