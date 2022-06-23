NBA Draft 2022: Who will Atlanta Hawks select at No. 16 tonight
ATLANTA — A few months after their disappointing first round loss to the Miami Heat, the Atlanta Hawks have their first major event for next season with Thursday’s 2022 NBA Draft.
The Hawks don’t have any glaring weaknesses positionally, but as a team, they could stand to improve their overall defense, which was fifth-worst in the league last season, according to NBA.com.
Aside from team star Trae Young and do-it-all wing DeAndre Hunter, it appears that other players available in the right trade, according to reports.
A Wednesday mock draft from Bleacher Report has the Hawks selecting shooting guard Jalen Williams out of Santa Clara, while a Monday mock draft from Sports Illustrated has the Hawks selecting shooting guard Malaki Branham out of Ohio State.
In addition to the No. 16 pick, the Hawks also are slated to pick in the second round at No. 44.
Here’s a look at the first round draft order:
1st Round:
1. Orlando
2. Oklahoma City
3. Houston
4. Sacramento
5. Detroit
6. Indiana
7. Portland
8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)
9. San Antonio
10. Washington
11. New York
12. Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)
13. Charlotte
14. Cleveland
15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)
16. Atlanta
17. Houston (from Brooklyn)
18. Chicago
19. Minnesota
20. San Antonio (from Toronto)
21. Denver
22. Memphis (from Utah)
23. Philadelphia
24. Milwaukee
25. San Antonio (from Boston)
26. Dallas
27. Miami
28. Golden State
29. Memphis
30. Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)
