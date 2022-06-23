ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NBA Draft 2022: Who will Atlanta Hawks select at No. 16 tonight

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZ7VK_0gJxAFWQ00
Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — A few months after their disappointing first round loss to the Miami Heat, the Atlanta Hawks have their first major event for next season with Thursday’s 2022 NBA Draft.

The Hawks don’t have any glaring weaknesses positionally, but as a team, they could stand to improve their overall defense, which was fifth-worst in the league last season, according to NBA.com.

Aside from team star Trae Young and do-it-all wing DeAndre Hunter, it appears that other players available in the right trade, according to reports.

A Wednesday mock draft from Bleacher Report has the Hawks selecting shooting guard Jalen Williams out of Santa Clara, while a Monday mock draft from Sports Illustrated has the Hawks selecting shooting guard Malaki Branham out of Ohio State.

In addition to the No. 16 pick, the Hawks also are slated to pick in the second round at No. 44.

Here’s a look at the first round draft order:

1st Round:

1. Orlando

2. Oklahoma City

3. Houston

4. Sacramento

5. Detroit

6. Indiana

7. Portland

8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio

10. Washington

11. New York

12. Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)

13. Charlotte

14. Cleveland

15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)

16. Atlanta

17. Houston (from Brooklyn)

18. Chicago

19. Minnesota

20. San Antonio (from Toronto)

21. Denver

22. Memphis (from Utah)

23. Philadelphia

24. Milwaukee

25. San Antonio (from Boston)

26. Dallas

27. Miami

28. Golden State

29. Memphis

30. Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakers Daily

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen pens emotional letter to his son following his deal with Lakers

NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen offered an emotional tribute after his son was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Lakers. Scotty Pippen Jr. is a guard who played for three years at Vanderbilt University. Despite posting some solid numbers over the course of his collegiate career, he went undrafted, with the Lakers then moving in to pick him up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Dallas, GA
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
City
Cleveland, GA
State
Indiana State
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Utah State
City
Atlanta, GA
earnthenecklace.com

Shiba Russell Leaving 11Alive: Where Is the Atlanta Anchor Going?

Shiba Russell became a big part of the Atlanta community since she began her career at WXIA. But now, the anchor is bidding farewell to the NBC affiliate and the city. Shiba Russell announced she is leaving 11Alive in June 2022. Her viewers naturally had questions. They want to know why she is leaving, where she’s going next, and will they see her on their screens again. Fortunately for her followers, Shiba Russell answered most of their queries.
ATLANTA, GA
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons a potential fit for this former Georgia Bulldog

Regardless of what team the Atlanta Falcons were facing last season, it was a given the opposing quarterback would have plenty of time in the pocket. The Atlanta Falcons finished the 2021 season with 18.0 sacks by far the least in the league. The second worst total belongs to the Eagles who managed 29.0-sacks throughout the season. Atlanta finished in last by a wide margin due to their inability to affect the game with the pass rush.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Lakers#The Atlanta Hawks#Bleacher Report#Sports Illustrated
FOX Sports

NBA Draft 2022: Grades for Lakers, Warriors, Magic

The dust from the draft has settled, and the newly christened members of the NBA fraternity are preparing to journey their new homes. Per usual, the draft was rife with a full package of riveting moments: surprise picks, unexpected rises and slides, and a number of trades. And now that...
ORLANDO, FL
FanSided

Three big-named free agents the Atlanta Falcons should sign

The Falcons have already said they are not done adding to the roster. The Atlanta Falcons general manager, Terry Fontenot, has already made the statement that “the final 53 are not in the building right now.” This quite obviously eludes to the fact that the Falcons will still, at the very least, make one more free-agent signing.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Five Lemon Pepper Wet Dishes Beyond Wings in Atlanta

Atlanta doesn’t have one dish that defines its culinary scene. It’s actually what the city has become most known for in food. Instead, people will find a melding of food cultures from people who come to live here from all over the world, offering a dining scene that ranges from serving Southern and soul food to Korean, Colombian, and Ethiopian fare.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
FanSided

NFL.com has no faith in the Atlanta Falcons this season

The Atlanta Falcons are in their transition period after they have cleared their roster of many big contracts over the past year-plus, but they also are not going to give in and tank, they hope to be competitive while they build their roster to fit what they want. However, the...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: John Collins’ Hawks saga takes another bizarre turn amid trade links

Despite numerous reports suggesting that John Collins is now on his way out, the fact still remains that at the moment, he is still a member of the Atlanta Hawks. There was a sense of belief that the 24-year-old was going to be traded ahead of Thursday’s 2022 NBA Draft, but obviously, nothing came to […] The post RUMOR: John Collins’ Hawks saga takes another bizarre turn amid trade links appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

76th Annual Birmingham News/AL.com All-SEC Team revealed for 2022

The 76th Annual Birmingham News/AL.com All-SEC Team has been revealed, as voted on by the conferences 14 football information directors. Leading the way is Alabama with reigning Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, Bryce Young. The Crimson Tide sent 11 players to the honorable list — six on the first team, and five on the second team.
AUBURN, AL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
38K+
Followers
77K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy