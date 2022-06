Alaska has been named the most patriotic state in the country, according to a new report published by WalletHub.On Monday, the personal finance website reported the findings of a study which assessed each state’s patriotism using 13 different indicators, all of which fell under two categories: military engagement or civic engagement.These indicators, which ranged from comparing a state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election, were weighted using a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of patriotism.Though some states could score higher on some indicators...

