Man was sleeping in vehicle attached to stolen trailer, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies have charged a man with possessing a stolen vehicle after receiving a call about a person asleep in a vehicle.
On Wednesday, Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to US 220 in Randleman. According to the sheriff's office, they were told that a suspect, later identified as Jimmy Floyd Nobles, was asleep in a vehicle on a business's property.
When they got there, they saw the vehicle described to them exiting a parking lot recklessly and they initiated a traffic stop.
Nobles had an outstanding warrant out of Davidson County and was taken into custody. As officers investigated, they determined that a trailer being towed by the vehicle and the contents inside had been stolen outside of Forsyth County.
He was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and felony possession of stolen goods. He was given a $13,000 secured bond.
