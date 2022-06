The Detroit Pistons found themselves near the bottom of the league in 2021-2022. But they have already upgraded their roster thanks to the NBA Draft. Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren are projected to be stars in the league. But the Pistons are still multiple pieces away from being considered a contender. This offseason will determine if they can make any kind of run next year. And NBA Free Agency will be the key to the Pistons success.

