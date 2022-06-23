ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Gov. Tim Walz doubles down on his proposal for rebate checks

voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz is doubling down on his proposal to issue rebate checks to Minnesotans. Walz says he agrees...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Polarbear

Wolf continues push for $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians even as state lawmakers lack consensus

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments of up to $2,000 to families in February and wants it to be part of the budget, which is set to be finished on June 30, 2022. Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have introduced legislation, Senate Bill 1619 and House Bill 2531, to support Gov. Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Elected officials detail plans to protect abortion in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota State Capitol served as the backdrop Saturday for a second day of rallies from both abortion rights supporters and opponents.Between rallies from the two opposing groups, elected officials detailed their plans to keep abortion legal in the state as neighboring states outlaw the practice."This is no longer a drill," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar during a joint press conference Saturday afternoon. "It is really happening. We are in a situation right now where my daughter has less rights than I had growing up."Klobuchar, joined by Sen. Tina Smith, Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Gov. Walz says he won’t call for a special session to put checks in Minnesotans hands unless GOP pledges no more commissioner firings

It was a bit of a “wait, what?” moment during Gov. Tim Walz’s press conference to promote his new and enlarged tax rebate check plan. If it is such a popular idea, why doesn’t the DFL governor call a special session and put pressure on the Legislature – especially the Republican-led Senate – to pass it. Would they want to appear to be standing between Minnesota families and two grand each?
MINNESOTA STATE
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
WDIO-TV

Gov. Walz pushing for direct checks to Minnesotans

Governor Tim Walz and DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman continue their push on how to partially spend Minnesota's historic budget surplus: direct checks to residents. The proposal would return half the remaining surplus back in the form of direct payments, while legislators continue working on shared funding priorities. That includes education, public safety, child care, and nursing homes.
KFYR-TV

State officials look at meat market in North Dakota

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - State officials are meeting on Monday, June 27 to discuss how to improve North Dakota’s meat market. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and USDA Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Toress Small are meeting with producers in Jamestown to discuss the current industry and different options and efforts to expand and diversify the market.
JAMESTOWN, ND
lptv.org

Walz Announces Plan for Direct Checks to Minnesotans from Budget Surplus

Minnesotans could receive help through the use of $4 billion from the state’s surplus. Gov. Tim Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortman recently announced a plan that will allow Minnesotans to receive direct checks by using half of the remaining surplus. The other half is expected to go to expenses like education, public safety, child care, and nursing homes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Tim Walz
voiceofalexandria.com

Abortion still legal in Minnesota, despite SCOTUS ruling

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, which doesn’t affect Minnesotans because of existing abortion protections. The SCOTUS decision, however, will influence the state's elections in November. Gov. Tim Walz tweeted: “Let me be very clear: This ruling changes nothing in...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

North Dakota's only abortion clinic relocating to Minnesota

North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is asking for donations as it prepares to move across the Red River to Minnesota in order to continue operating. Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo is currently the state’s only abortion provider. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the clinic move to Moorhead in order to continue operating in the region with abortion poised to be banned in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Here's what you need to know about the future of abortion in Wisconsin

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, ending the federally protected right to an abortion. Here’s what you need to know about the future of abortion in Wisconsin. Can I still get an abortion in Wisconsin?. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, which operates three of the state’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Senators do not support new Gun Control Bill

(Washington, DC) -- North Dakota representatives are reacting after the U.S. Senate passed sweeping gun reform legislation. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed on Thursday night, would increase background checks and add funding for mental health, school safety and crisis intervention programs. The bill was supported by 50 Democrats and...
U.S. POLITICS
#Rebates#Senate Republicans#Budget Surplus#Politics State#Politics Governor#Minnesotans#Democrats#House
CBS Minnesota

Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K

FARGO, N.D. — A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota's sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state's trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn't know how she would fund the move.A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state's governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Roe is gone, but what does that mean in Minnesota?

Planned Parenthood is getting ready for a post-Roe world. Photo by Dylan Miettinen/Minnesota Reformer. The U.S. Supreme Court, as expected, overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, which for 50 years had protected Americans’ right to an abortion. The new law of the land, issued in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, means states are now free to criminalize abortion.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

In Minnesota, emotions high after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Supporters and opponents of legalized abortion in Minnesota reacted swiftly Friday to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, with opponents cheering the news and abortion rights advocates vowing to keep abortion legal in Minnesota. With its ruling ending nearly 50 years of a national right...
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

What Would a Gas Tax Holiday Mean for Minnesotans?

With average Minnesota gas prices up over $4.70 per gallon and summer well underway, people are feeling pinched at the pump, where depending on the vehicle, it costs most drivers somewhere between $55 and $160 for a tank of regular gas. As gas prices have risen in recent months, policymakers...
MINNESOTA STATE

