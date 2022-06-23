Man Found Drinking Gasoline In His Car In Newark (DEVELOPING)
A man purportedly drinking gasoline in his car was rushed to a hospital in Newark Thursday, June 23, authorities said.
The victim — apparently suicidal — was found around 12:45 p.m. on Elm Road near a fire station, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.
Newark police did not immediately have further information.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
