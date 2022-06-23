ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Found Drinking Gasoline In His Car In Newark (DEVELOPING)

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
87 Elm Road firehouse Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man purportedly drinking gasoline in his car was rushed to a hospital in Newark Thursday, June 23, authorities said.

The victim — apparently suicidal — was found around 12:45 p.m. on Elm Road near a fire station, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

Newark police did not immediately have further information.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

Comments / 35

juwlzzz6 Martinez
4d ago

lol people going broke over gas and this guy is just drinking. this world is so weird

zoop
4d ago

I’m sure he’ll die when he ….. wait for it … runs out of gas. !

