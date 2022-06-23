Photo of Person of Interest Released In Castro Muni Shooting
SFist
3 days ago
The SFPD released a photo of a person of interest Wednesday night in the fatal shooting on board a Muni train bound for Castro Station that occurred Wednesday morning. Police have described the suspected shooter, who remains at large, as wearing dark clothing and a hooded jacket when he fled Castro...
SAN FRANCISCO—A 26 year old shooter responsible for the death of one and injury of another at a subway station was arrested on Thursday, June 23, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Javon Green was arrested after investigators served search warrants at the location of the 1000 block...
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department responded to a report of a fight at the Pride Parade in Civic Center Sunday afternoon, the department said in an email to KRON4. The incident happened around 5:25 p.m. A KRON4 viewer sent in video of two individuals engaging in a fist fight. At the […]
Police arrested 26-year-old Javon Green of Pittsburgh Thursday night for the Wednesday morning fatal shooting on Muni near the Castro Station, and we now know the victim was 27-year-old Nesta Bowen. The Wednesday morning shooting on Muni, on a moving underground train between the Forest Hill and Castro Street Stations,...
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco and Pittsburg police teamed up last night to arrest the suspect in a fatal shooting in a San Francisco Muni subway train Wednesday, according to a San Francisco Police Department press release. Javon Green, 26, was arrested on the 1000 block of Power Avenue. Once transported to San Francisco, […]
Originally posted as a Press release from the Contra Costa District Attorneys Office– “Martinez, Calif.— The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office charged a Richmond woman with two felony counts for assaulting minors at El Cerrito High School. 20-year-old Liliana Gonzalez-Lopez turned herself in at the El Cerrito Police...
Nesta Bowen, 27, was killed after being shot Wednesday morning on a Muni train moving between Forest Hill and Castro stations, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Bowen and another man had been in a verbal argument, according to District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who tweeted about...
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Richmond resident was shot to death in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the area to investigate a report of a person down on the street just past 3:45 a.m., according to police. The officers and accompanying...
SAN FRANCISCO - An investigation into an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon led to the arrests of 2 people and the confiscation of 2 firearms, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department.On Wednesday, San Francisco Police officers from Northern Station responded to Fillmore and Broadway Streets regarding a report of an armed robbery. Once on scene, officers met with a woman who stated that while she was walking, she was robbed of her backpack and cell phone by an unknown suspect who pointed a gun at her before fleeing in a car.Officers searched for the suspect vehicle...
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – Napa police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Thursday night at 7:30pm. Officers responded to Riverside Drive and Oak Street following a report of a shooting incident. Officers on scene found a male teenager suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim received treatment at a local hospital. Police are asking assistance […]
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (BCN) — According to police, the roadway in the area of Larkspur and Alto streets in San Rafael is blocked due to a traffic collision Saturday morning. Police advised the public to avoid the intersection due to the collision. KRON On is streaming news live now No information was available as to […]
SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police are asking the public to help find the suspect in a June 12 sexual assault in the city's Balboa Park neighborhood.According to police, on June 12 at approximately 6:20 a.m., a male suspect about 5 feet tall wearing a red hoodie followed a 20-year-old woman for several blocks before accosting her in the 1200 block of Cayuga Avenue, grabbing her from behind, covering her mouth and sexually assaulting her.The victim fought off the suspect who then ran, police said. It is believed the suspect may have sustained injuries to his fingers or hands during the struggle.Police said the suspect was last seen heading north on Cayuga Avenue wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes with white stripe and white shoelaces.Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Esther Gonzalez with the special victims unit at esther.gonzalez@sfgov.org or (415) 734-3003. The anonymous SFPD Tip Line is (415) 575-4444 or you may text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
OAKLAND -- A Richmond resident was shot to death in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland early Saturday morning, police said.Officers responded to the area to investigate a report of a person down on the street just past 3:45 a.m., according to police.The officers and accompanying emergency medical personnel found a man with what appeared to be gunshot wounds at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.The homicide is the city's 54th homicide investigated by Oakland police this year, according to police.The man's name will not be shared until his relatives can be notified, according to police.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Medical Examiner has identified the man killed during a Muni shooting at the Castro station this week as 27-year-old Nesta Bowen. A 70-year-old man was also shot but is expected to survive. Police are still looking for the gunman. The shooting occurred officials said...
Comments / 0