ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

See Mercedes-AMG One Show Off Its Active Aero At Goodwood

By Christopher Smith
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It feels like we've seen the Mercedes-AMG One in action before. That's because it's been a vehicle five years in the making, during which we've seen all kinds of prototypes. However, this is the first time anyone has seen a production version of the F1-powered hypercar in a racing venue. And...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Watch The AMG ONE Prove Why It's Worth $2.8 Million

After years of drooling over spy shots, the awe-inspiring Mercedes-AMG ONE was finally unveiled earlier this month. The incredible creation from Affalterbach is the most extreme AMG yet and is powered by a Formula 1-sourced, mid-mounted, 1.6-liter V6 that produces a mesmerizing 1,049 horsepower, with the help of four electric motors.
CARS
Motor1.com

Best Spy Shots For The Week Of June 20

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week. The BMW M3 Touring already...
CARS
motor1.com

Porsche 911 GT3 RS spied testing in no camouflage

A new batch of spy photos catches the new 911 GT3 RS with seemingly no camouflage. It boasts some serious aerodynamic parts to create lots of downforce. Starting at the front, the fascia is similar to the regular GT3 but with vertical fins on each side. The bonnet gains a pair of massive vents. It's not clear whether they would be for cooling the radiators or for routing air to improve the aerodynamics.
CARS
Motor1.com

1936 Mercedes Carved From Wood Is A Detailed Scale-Model Masterpiece

We love wood-carved cars here at Motor1.com, and this classic Mercedes is one of the best we've seen. Truth be told, all the wooden creations we've featured here are the best, but this 1936 Mercedes-Benz tugs particularly hard on our heartstrings with its exceptional attention to detail, both on the outside and within.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amg#Mercedes Amg One#Vehicles
Motor1.com

Watch Electric Spéirling Almost Break Goodwood's Hill Climb Record

Just last week, British EV brand McMurtry Automotive announced that it's returning to Goodwood to try and break the standing hill climb record set by the Volkswagen I.D. R. The contender? A peculiar-looking mini Batmobile called the Spéirling. In a valiant attempt during the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed,...
CARS
Motorious

These Classic Cars Are Going To Be Crushed

One of our favorite YouTube channels, Auto Archeology, has great connections because the guy is able to gain access to all kinds of secret automotive treasure troves. Well, he’s at it again, this time giving us a good look at a salvage yard that’s getting ready to crush a bunch of classic GM cars along with a few Fords and Mopars and plenty of parts.
REEDSBURG, WI
Motor1.com

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06's Exhaust Note Explained In Short Video

The anticipation for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 continues to build up. We've seen countless videos and frankly, the wilder C8 couldn't come soon enough in the metal. Chevy wants to add up to that anticipation by releasing a short Corvette Academy video about one of the most talked-about aspects of the new Z06: its exhaust note.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

Tiny Rotary Engine Spinning At 30,000 RPM Sounds Insane

With so much power coming from a small-sized package, with an amazing song to sing, the Wankel rotary is one of the most-talked-about engines in recent and not-so-recent years. But fuel economy and emissions killed it, with the 2011 Mazda RX-8 bearing the final production Wankel rotary. Debates about its...
MUSIC
Motor1.com

Subaru Forester STI Sport Edition Debuts In Japan

The Subaru Forester STI Sport shows that the brand isn't giving up on sporty products, even if the performance-focused WRX STI is dead. This Japan-only special edition comes with a revised suspension and upgraded styling touches to create a more exciting crossover. The major mechanical change for this edition of...
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes Vision EQXX Breaks Own Record, Covers 747 Miles On One Charge

The Mercedes Vision EQXX managed to cover 747 miles (1,202 kilometers) on a charge during a recent long-distance jaunt from Stuttgart, Germany, to the Silverstone circuit in England. This tops the previous 626-mile (1,007-kilometer) trip from Sindelfingen, Germany, to Cassis, France. The two-day, 14-hour-30 minute trip was in the same...
CARS
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
Autoweek.com

Bentley Revives Le Mans-Winning Speed Six

The teams at Bentley and Mulliner are working to recreate 12 Speed Six models. The Speed Six claimed back-to-back victories at Le Mans, and won the Blue Train race. These 12 Bentley Speed Six continuation cars will cost $1,839,307 at current exchange rates and are all already sold. Bentley is...
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition Revealed To Mark 75 Years Of F-Series Trucks

Ford inaugurated the F-Series for the 1948 model year and is now looking to celebrate 75 years of production with a Heritage Edition. It's based on the F-150 in the XLT trim level and comes with some retro touches harkening back to the 1970s and 1980s. Specifically, the workhorse can be had with two-tone paint jobs where the roof, pillars, bumpers, lower door, and lower body come in one color while the other hue is used for the midsection.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Overgrown Secret Garden Of Classic Cars

These cars have sat for far too long and are now ready to take on the world once again!. European car enthusiasts can be pretty crazy sometimes because of their intense passion for Porsche, BMW, and Jaguar. This comes with good reason as companies like the brands mentioned above have been pushing the limits of what a car can do for over a century. Mercedes has the 300 SL, Porsche has the 911, and BMW has the M3. However, all of these cars have one thing in common. They were created from a sheer love for racing and a fiery dedication to being the best on the track. The cars' competitive air has made them highly desirable and collectible cars. One particular model that is not nearly as well known as the ionic 911 but is likely even more valuable is the 912. Usually, these cars can be pretty hard to find, but that is precisely what one lucky automotive YouTuber has just done.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

2023 BMW M3 Touring Detailed In Lengthy Video Debut Of Super Wagon

At long last, BMW has revived the M Touring formula after discontinuing the M5 E61 more than a decade ago. Bavaria's first-ever M3 with a long roof was actually the M3 E46 Touring concept from 2000, but it never materialized as a production model. Now, the G81 is finally here to take on the AMG C63 Estate and the RS4 Avant. As expected, the speedy family car is offered only with xDrive and the more potent 503-hp Competition specification.
CARS
Fortune

Cadillac’s luxury electric vehicle will cost $300,000

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Want to buy Cadillac’s forthcoming Celestiq electric sedan? Be prepared for a new level of sticker shock. The vehicle, which is expected to be revealed this summer, will carry...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner takes place as two-door's new flagship model

Bentley on Tuesday announced upgraded Continental GT Mulliner coupe and GT Mulliner convertible models that will sit atop the Continental range. Scheduled to debut publicly at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Mulliner models combine performance upgrades from the Bentley Continental GT Speed with the more luxurious detailing from previous Mulliner models.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy