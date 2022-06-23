ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutherville-timonium, MD

Nelly, Lauren Alaina, Niko Moon, and Styx to headline Maryland State Fair

By WEAA
weaa.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Lutherville, MD) -- Organizers of the Maryland State Fair are unveiling some of this year's headliners. Artists include "Hot In Herre" rapper Nelly, country music stars Lauren...

www.weaa.org

Comments / 0

 

Daily Voice

How Trip To Doctor Wins Baltimore Grandmother $100K

A typical day of errands turned into a day a Baltimore City grandmother will never forget, according to the Maryland Lottery. The anonymous winner known as "Little T" was on her way to a doctors appointment by bus when she decided to take a quick detour to Smith's Place on Harford Road where she purchased the fourth of nine $100,000 top prize mega-sized Mega 7s lottery tickets, confirms the Maryland Lottery.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

7 winning lottery tickets sold on Md. Eastern Shore last week

MARYLAND – Several winning lottery tickets were sold on the Eastern Shore last week, Maryland Lottery officials say. $100,000 Lucky: Goose Creek #3, 24948 Ocean Gateway, Mardela Springs. $250,000 Gold Rush: High’s #039, 4046 Ocean Gateway, Trappe. Bonus Bingo X20: Crossroads Food Mart, 2601 Old Ocean City Road,...
MARYLAND STATE
Lutherville-timonium, MD
Maryland State
mommypoppins.com

12 Great Summer Day Trips From DC for Families

With all of its world-class museums, great parks and playgrounds, historic sites, and other kid-friendly tourist attractions, Washington, DC is a travel destination unto itself. Still, there are times—especially during the sweltering summer—when families want to get out and explore something other than the nation’s capital. Fortunately, there are so many great summer day trips from DC that will help families escape the heat and make memories together.
WASHINGTON, DC
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing Powerball ticket in Carney

BALTIMORE, MD—A 53-year-old player from Baltimore turned $2 into $50,000 after playing Powerball on a whim back in May. The lucky fellow doesn’t normally play Maryland Lottery games, but the thought came to him to purchase a ticket. On May 2, he walked into J Convenience at 8765 Satyr Hill Road in Carney and purchased one quick-pick Powerball ticket. Days … Continue reading "Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing Powerball ticket in Carney" The post Baltimore man claims $50,000 prize after purchasing Powerball ticket in Carney appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Cheerleader, 18, Killed In DC Shooting

A young Maryland cheerleader was killed in a triple shooting in Northwest D.C. over the weekend, reports NBC Washington. Kyndall Myers, 18, succumbed to her injuries after she and two other victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were shot shortly after midnight on the 800 block of Quincy Street NW on Sunday, June 26, reports the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
Lauren Alaina
Nelly
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cold Front On The Way

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A slow-moving cold front is making its way across Maryland, triggering showers in its path.  It’s warm and muggy out there, but that won’t last. Temperatures will likely touch the low 80s before they drop off behind the front. Clouds will begin to clear in the wake of the front as high pressure takes control. You will certainly feel that a cold front has moved through overnight into Tuesday morning.  Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s to low 60s, rather than the low to mid 70s we woke up to  Monday morning. Sunshine will be in full force Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Low humidity will make the gorgeous weather even more pleasant. Heat ramps back up by Thursday and Friday and so far, we have chances for storms over the weekend.
MARYLAND STATE
theodysseyonline.com

How to Get (Buy) Weed in DC

We are here to make your weed dreams come true! But First of All Know that How to Get Weed in DC. DCWEEDEVENTS is a licensed producer of cannabis. For How to Get Weed in DC here U need to choose our Picker up Services. Register with us today and get quality products at an affordable price. We do not sell any illegal product, all orders are delivered discretely in a brown box with no labeling or branding. Dcweedevents is a community-based website where you can connect with people in your city who are looking to buy, sell, and trade marijuana. Whether you're a retail store owner or just love smoking pot, we have something for everyone.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Maryland

Law enforcement agencies are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a teen who has been missing for more than a week in Maryland. In Allegany County, the Cumberland Police Department issued an alert for 14-year-old Takota Rayne Stephens, who has not been seen since Thursday, June 16.
CUMBERLAND, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Cold Front Is Headed Toward Baltimore

 BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It will be another hot day on Sunday with sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees.  Clouds will increase by late afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday night.  A cold front will arrive by midday Monday with a chance for showers and storms.  Severe weather is not expected.  The front will leave the area by Monday afternoon with clearing skies and less humid weather Monday night, Tuesday, and Tuesday night. Temperature highs will reach around 80 on Tuesday with lows dipping into the upper 50s in some areas on Tuesday night. It gets warmer Wednesday through Friday with sunny skies and highs near 90 to the low 90s. Another cold front approaches by the weekend with increasing chances for showers and storms on Sunday.  At this time, Saturday looks mainly dry.
globalcirculate.com

Finding Traces of Harriet Tubman on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

Of the many feats Harriet Tubman accomplished, none awe me more as an historian than the estimated 13 trips she made to Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Each time, she stole family and friends from enslavement much in the way Tubman first secreted herself away to freedom in 1849. Born on the Eastern Shore, Tubman grew into a fearless conductor along the perilous routes of the Underground Railroad, guiding enslaved people on journeys that extended hundreds of miles to the north, ending on the free soil of Pennsylvania, New York and Canada.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Amtrak train derails in Missouri

We're following a developing story tonight in a rural part of Missouri, where an Amtrak train has derailed. NPR's Frank Morris joins us from a nearby high school the passengers were evacuated to. And Frank, tell us about what happened today. FRANK MORRIS, BYLINE: Hi, Ari. The Southwest Chief -...
MISSOURI STATE
WUSA9

Fireworks shows canceled, rescheduled due to worker shortages

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A shortage of qualified pyrotechnic workers has resulted in the rescheduling or cancellation of Independence Day fireworks displays in some of the region's communities, according to local officials. Fireworks displays have been rescheduled in Vienna, Virginia, and the City of Fairfax from July 4th to...
rockvillenights.com

Donald Trump-endorsed Maryland governor hopeful Dan Cox to hold car rally at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Concerned Americans Seeking Truth will host a car rally for Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM. "Bring your cars, vans, SUVs, trucks and parade with us to support Dan Cox for governor of the great state of Maryland," the event announcement reads. Cox, a Maryland state delegate from Frederick County, has been endorsed by President Donald Trump. He faces Gov. Larry Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz, attorney and former state delegate Robin Ficker, and attorney Joe Werner in the July 19 GOP primary.
BETHESDA, MD
CBS Baltimore

MS-13 Gang Members Convicted Of Trafficking 13-Year-Old Girl In Maryland

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Seven members and associates of the MS-13 street gang have been convicted of sex trafficking in federal court after taking in a 13-year-old runaway and coercing her into commercial sex acts in Maryland and Virginia. The seven defendants all face a mandatory minimum prison term of 15 years when they are sentenced in November. The U.S. Attorney’s Officer for the Eastern District of Virginia, which prosecuted the case, announced the jury verdict Friday, According to an FBI affidavit, the girl ran away from a youth home in Fairfax in 2018. She was sex trafficked for nearly two months in...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

