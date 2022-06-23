ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Motorbike escort honours bike racer Jack Oliver, 22, as he is taken home for last time after dying in crash when racing at weekend

By Gemma Parry For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Dozens of motorbikes escorted the body of a 22-year-old biker who died in a County Meath race at the weekend.

Jack Oliver was taking part in an event at the Crossakiel circuit, part of the Kells Road Races, when he was involved in a collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The event, on Sunday, was the first time the promising rider, from Northern Ireland, had raced in the mainstream Supersport class.

He made his debut on the road at Armoy last July, having previously concentrated on the support races.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gluX5_0gJx7bF600
Dozens of motorbikes turned out to escort Jack Oliver's hearse to his home in Limavady, Northern Ireland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FD8PO_0gJx7bF600
The escort was scheduled to travel with the hearse to Newry, Belfast and Dungiven before returning to Limavady
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cLkke_0gJx7bF600
The 22-year-old (pictured) was taking part in an event at the Crossakiel circuit, part of the Kells Road Races, when he was involved in a collision

Earlier in the day, he had finished as the runner-up in the Junior Support race and was 10th in the Senior Support event.

On Thursday afternoon, dozens of motorbikes escorted a hearse, which bore a red flower arrangement which spelled out 'Wee Jacko' from Navan, County Meath to his home in Limavady.

The bike escort met at Dillonsland at 1.30pm and escorted the hearse to Dundalk where more bikers and friends of Jack joined the procession.

The escort was scheduled to travel with the hearse to Newry, Belfast and Dungiven before returning to Limavady.

Images show the streets lined with people who had come to watch the hearse pass by and pay their respects.

Jack's funeral will be held at 2pm on Sunday in Carrick Parish Church followed by a burial in Enagh Cemetery at 3pm.

Tributes have poured in since the incident last weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8bkC_0gJx7bF600
Dozens of motorbikes escorted a hearse, which bore a red flower arrangement which spelled out 'Wee Jacko' from Navan, County Meath to his home in Limavady
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HzP1U_0gJx7bF600
Friends of Jack also turned up to take part in the escort back from Navan, County Meath to Jack's home in Limavady
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xR3mo_0gJx7bF600
Cars were also part of the procession which took place on Thursday ahead of the funeral set to take place on Sunday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kan0O_0gJx7bF600
Images show the streets lined with people who had come to watch the hearse pass by and pay their respects
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xJETR_0gJx7bF600
The bike escort met at Dillonsland at 1.30pm and escorted the hearse to Dundalk where more bikers and friends of Jack joined the procession
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKy1j_0gJx7bF600
Kells Road Races said in a Facebook post that the 'little club is absolutely heartbroken' by his death and Jack's father Tommy has said he is 'totally broken' 

Kells Road Races said in a Facebook post that the 'little club is absolutely heartbroken' by his death.

Jack's father Tommy, said he was 'totally broken' by the death of his son.

In a Facebook post, Jack's brother Robbie wrote: 'Our wee rocket has gained his angel wings.'

Armoy race chief Bill Kennedy told the News Letter: 'I'm really saddened about this because I had a lot of time for Jack and his dad.

'They were all heavily involved in racing with Jack and this will be such a big change of circumstances for them, and it will take a long time to come to terms with this no doubt.

'I'm sure Jack would have had a smile on his face as wide as the Barmouth and was enjoying himself right to the very last second, and that's what he lived for – to race his bikes.'

