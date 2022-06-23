ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Feds Search Home Of Ex-Trump Official Jeffrey Clark: Reports

By Nina Golgowski
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQC2a_0gJx7YXn00

Federal investigators searched the home of former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Clark, who helped cast doubt on Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss, had his Virginia home searched in connection to the DOJ’s investigation into efforts to overturn the presidential election, The New York Times reported , citing people familiar with the matter.

A precise motive for the search was not immediately known. It was also unclear which federal agencies conducted the investigation. A neighbor who claimed to have witnessed some of the law enforcement activity told ABC News that it appeared FBI agents were involved.

The right-leaning Center for Renewing America, where Clark works, condemned the search of his home, calling it a “weaponization of government.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eR3MN_0gJx7YXn00
Jeffrey Clark served as assistant attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division. (Photo: via Associated Press)

“Yesterday more than a dozen DOJ law enforcement officials searched Jeff Clark’s house in a pre-dawn raid, put him in the streets in his pajamas, and took his electronic devices. All because Jeff saw fit to investigate voter fraud. This is not America, folks,” the organization’s president, Russ Vought, said in a statement Thursday.

Clark had served in the Trump administration as assistant attorney general of the environment and natural resources division. He was also appointed as acting head of the Justice Department’s civil division in the fall of 2020.

Clark aligned himself with Trump after the former president lost his reelection campaign. At one point, Trump considered putting Clark in charge of the Justice Department as acting attorney general, according to former Trump administration officials. This decision followed Attorney General William Barr resigning in December 2020 after failing to convince Trump that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is expected to feature testimony on Thursday from three former Trump appointees ― acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, and Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel Steven Engel ― about Trump’s efforts to make Clark the acting attorney general.

Clark refused to cooperate with the House select committee. In December, the committee voted to hold Clark criminally accountable for his failure to cooperate.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Engel
Person
William Barr
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Fbi Agents#Trump Justice Department#Doj#The New York Times#Abc News#Fbi#Associated Press
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
HuffPost

HuffPost

86K+
Followers
4K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy