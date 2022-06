STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new piece of legislation will hopefully slow the thefts of expensive, highly-sought catalytic converters across New York, say two state lawmakers. The state Legislature has passed a bill to impose restrictions on the purchase, sale and possession of the automotive device by vehicle dismantlers, scrap processors, and others, according to state Sens. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) and fellow Democrat Joseph Addabbo (Queens).

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO