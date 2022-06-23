ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Steam Summer Sale Is Live Now

By Steven Petite
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steam Summer Sale is finally here. As one of Steam's two largest sales of the year, the Summer Sale offers the best opportunity to stock up on PC games. And with the Steam Deck now available, the Summer Sale is even more exciting this year. All told, there are thousands...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Newegg's FantasTech Sale Returns To Compete With Prime Day In July

Newegg has announced dates for its upcoming FantasTech Sale, a massive annual promotion that is particularly great for tech products, including PC gaming gear. FantasTech runs from July 11-15. Unsurprisingly, the sale will be live during Amazon Prime Day 2022, which is slated for July 12-13. Newegg, like most other major retailers, will compete with Amazon for eyeballs and dollars during the biggest sale week of the year outside of Black Friday. Newegg will also get a jumpstart on the competition by launching a slate of early deals on July 5.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

This Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Launch Day Deal Is Great

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has arrived on Nintendo Switch, but if you didn't preorder a copy, you can take advantage of a stellar release-day deal. When using promo code GSFWRIOS at Daily Steals, you can snag Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for just $49, down from its usual price of $60.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PS5 Restock Tracker: Request An Invite To Buy The PS5 At Amazon

It was a busy week for PS5 restocks. PlayStation Direct had consoles available on June 23, and GameStop has PS5 bundles available in select stores today, June 24, as part of the retailer's Pro Days sale. To purchase the bundle, you'll have to be a PowerUp Rewards Pro member. Additionally, Amazon is currently allowing customers to request an invitation to buy a PS5 console or PS5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle. This new process was probably put into place to combat bots/resellers.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indie Games#Flash Sales#Dying Light 2#Death Stranding#Video Game#The Steam Summer Sale#The Summer Sale#Aaa
Gamespot

Bungie, Sony Studios, And More Game Companies Address Roe V Wade Being Overturned

The United States Supreme Court has overruled Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion. The controversial decision has already driven a response from high-profile developers and indies alike, including Bungie and several Sony studios, as well as an industry group. Bungie and Sony studios issue...
BUSINESS
Gamespot

Lost Ark June Update Will Not Include Pay-To-Win Cosmetics, Amazon Says

Lost Ark's next major update is on the horizon, but when it does arrive on June 30, it won't include a previously promised feature--Yoz's Jar. In a new blog post outlining features coming to the free-to-play MMO in the Wrath of the Covetous Legion update, Lost Ark's Western publisher Amazon states the Yoz's Jar cosmetics system described in the game's recent roadmap won't be featured in the upcoming update as originally planned.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Master Chief Collection Cosmetic Microtransactions Being Explored By 343

343 Industries has confirmed that it is exploring the idea of adding microtransactions to Halo: The Master Chief Collection. In an update on the Waypoint site, community writer Alex Wakeford explained that 343 will be renaming Season Points as Spartan Points and is looking into adding a new form of microtransactions.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Marvel Previews #10

Each issue of Marvel Previews is a comic book-sized, 120-page, full-color guide and preview to all of Marvel's upcoming releases - it's your #1 source for advanced information on Marvel Comics! These July issue features items scheduled to ship in September 2022 and beyond.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

Best Webcam To Buy In 2022

The best webcams to buy in 2022 will help you stream on Twitch, YouTube, or your preferred streaming host with great visual fidelity. After all, professional-looking streams will help you garner and retain an audience, and it's just plain more entertaining to watch high-quality streams. Plus, a webcam can boost your production quality by allowing a PIP (picture-in-picture) of your face on top of your gameplay. However, there are a lot of webcams on the market, and while pretty much any webcam will work for your livestream, there are some that stand above the rest. We've tested all of the following webcams you see below, so you know they're worth your money and time. Here are our picks for the best webcams.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#370) - June 24, 2022

As the work week draws to a close, let's end it with a bang with another Wordle guide. Yesterday's word wasn't anything too challenging and, fortunately, neither is today's. However, the puzzle on June 24 can get a bit difficult if you're not a video game fan or simply get unlucky with your starting words.

Comments / 0

Community Policy