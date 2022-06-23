ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Fusco's Market back open after announcing closure this week

By Updated: June 23, 2022
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFusco's Market is now back open after announcing two days ago that it would be closed until further notice. Michael Fusco, the owner of Fusco's Market, said they received a wealth...

The Post and Courier

Table Crumbs: How new chefs are changing 3 of Columbia's top restaurants

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Chow down using ChowNow at Mr. Friendly's: The long-time Five Points establishment, Mr. Friendly's, has faced an uphill battle from the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant recently started doing lunch again for the first time in two years and owner Ricky Mollohan announced on Instagram June 20 that the restaurant will be offering lunch takeout and delivery through the mobile ordering website ChowNow. The restaurant, located at 2001 Greene St., is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Asheville, NC native and Columbia, SC hotelier Andy Briggs acquires new property

LEXINGTON, S.C. - A14 Capital Hotels is excited to announce the acquisition of the Fairfield Inn & Suites Anderson/Clemson in South Carolina. The Fairfield by Marriott hotel offers guests varying amenities in a comfortable location centered between Lake Hartwell, Greenville and Clemson University. "This Fairfield will provide the highest level...
COLUMBIA, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Gas prices in South Carolina tumble ahead of July 4. Here’s where it’s the cheapest

Columbia currently has the cheapest gas on average in the state following two weeks of price drops, according to AAA South Carolina. AAA South Carolina data shows that a gallon of regular gasoline cost $4.32 on average in Columbia as of Monday morning — the lowest of any metro area in the state. The price is the latest in a downward trend in fuel costs across the state ahead of the busy July 4th travel weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

How a little faith and good barbecue got West Columbia's True BBQ through tragedy

When True BBQ finally reopened its doors for lunch, dozens of customers waited for their barbecue fix. "Their food is really, really good. And they were so missed. I'm glad they're back open again," said Kay General, a devoted customer who's lived in Columbia her whole life. As she waited...
The Post and Courier

General Notices - SAC-2017-00756 through SAC-2017-00770

SAC-2017-00756 through SAC-2017-00770 The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for a State Certification, including a review for consistency with R.19-450, Permits for Construction in Navigable Waters, for a variety of work from boat docks and fishing piers to water control structure maintenance to fisheries habitat to manage the state's natural resources and provide public outdoor recreation opportunities statewide. Comments will be received by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control at 2600 Bull St, Columbia, SC 29201, Attn: Rusty Wenerick, Project Manager, Division of Water Quality until July 27, 2022. AD# 2009451.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gas prices dip down in SC heading into the weekend

​​COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re heading out of town for the weekend, your wallet could be getting a break. GasBuddy says prices at the pumps are down 10 cents in the Midlands, averaging $4.29 per gallon in Columbia. GasBuddy says the Palmetto State is the second cheapest...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

SC's strongest earthquake in 8 years rocks Columbia area

COLUMBIA — Columbia-area residents were awakened early June 26 by South Carolina's strongest earthquake since 2014. A 3.4 magnitude quake, centered just outside Elgin in Kershaw County, rumbled through the Midlands at 1:30 a.m. for several seconds and was strong enough to rattle walls, floors and furniture inside homes. Four smaller aftershocks followed.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

3.4 magnitude earthquake reported near Elgin, impact felt across the Midlands

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an early morning earthquake around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, 6 km east of Elgin. The 3.4 magnitude earthquake was detected near McCaskill Creek and Whiting Way, approximately 30 miles northeast of Columbia. According to officials, residents reported that tremors were felt as far...
wach.com

3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Sunday morning in South Carolina

LUGOFF-ELGIN, S.C. — A 3.4 magnitude earthquake Sunday morning around 1:32 a.m. is the 33rd and strongest quake to hit northeast of Columbia since Christmas 2021. People have reported feeling the earthquake from Aiken to Florence, SC and Charlotte, NC. There were two other earthquakes part of this swarm...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

June Roof Rhodes

June Roof Rhodes, 87, of Elgin, died on Friday, June 24, 2022. Born in Columbia, SC, on June 30, 1934, she was the daughter of the late F.O. Roof and Maggie Newmann Roof. Mrs. Rhodes loved life and her family. She was a longtime member of Jackson Creek Baptist Church and spent her career as a Driver’s License Examiner with the South Carolina Highway Department. Following her retirement, she enjoyed spending time at the beach, anything Clemson, and daily “Happy Hour” at Lizard’s Thicket from 10 until about 12 every day, where she shared many cups of coffee, laughs and memories with everyone.
COLUMBIA, SC
High Point University

Class of 2022 Outcomes: Hannah Brubaker Takes Charge at Volvo Cars

HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary senior from the Class of 2022:
HIGH POINT, NC
WIS-TV

Comet suspends services in Batesburg-Leesville

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The COMET (Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority) announced Route 97 will be suspended beginning on Friday, July 1. The decision was made by the organization’s Board of Directors due to low ridership on the route. “We understand that there is a need for viable...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

