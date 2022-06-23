Fusco's Market back open after announcing closure this week

June Roof Rhodes, 87, of Elgin, died on Friday, June 24, 2022. Born in Columbia, SC, on June 30, 1934, she was the daughter of the late F.O. Roof and Maggie Newmann Roof. Mrs. Rhodes loved life and her family. She was a longtime member of Jackson Creek Baptist Church and spent her career as a Driver’s License Examiner with the South Carolina Highway Department. Following her retirement, she enjoyed spending time at the beach, anything Clemson, and daily “Happy Hour” at Lizard’s Thicket from 10 until about 12 every day, where she shared many cups of coffee, laughs and memories with everyone.
