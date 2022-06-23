Fusco's Market back open after announcing closure this week

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Chow down using ChowNow at Mr. Friendly's: The long-time Five Points establishment, Mr. Friendly's, has faced an uphill battle from the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant recently started doing lunch again for the first time in two years and owner Ricky Mollohan announced on Instagram June 20 that the restaurant will be offering lunch takeout and delivery through the mobile ordering website ChowNow. The restaurant, located at 2001 Greene St., is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO