BOSTON -- The Red Sox have won seven straight, which is just a fraction of the ridiculous run they've been on since mid-May. Boston's 29-10 record over the last six weeks has catapulted the team into second place in the highly competitive AL East.With the Yankees running away with the best record in the game, second place in the division will likely come down to a three-way battle between the Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, and Toronto Blue Jays. The Red Sox own a 1.5 game lead over both of those divisional counterparts heading into Monday night, when Boston begins...

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO