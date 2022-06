SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Fire crews in California came to the rescue of two puppies that were stuck for hours in a tortoise den in Yucca Valley. On Facebook, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said the two five-month-old puppies, Peo and Finn, could not get out of the den themselves because a 100-pound tortoise was blocking the exit.

