ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

My Hero: Lisa Maddox

By Amy Watson
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17bbI0_0gJx5ECv00

Sometimes a hug from a friend can make everything better and Louise Tucker says that warmth and love are what drew her to her hero.

The 'My Hero' for June 23 is Lisa Maddox. She's the director of the 50 Forward program at Donelson Station, which is where she and Tucker met.

Tucker says the very first time they were introduced, Lisa's hug was so genuine and comforting that she comes back every week just to see her.

"She comes into a room with this big beautiful bright smile and just energizes the room," Tucker said. "She truly cares about seniors and how many people are alone or the ones that have families are tied up with their own families or jobs. She draws us together, she keeps us busy and she energizes us. She has so much enthusiasm for life and passes it to all of us."

Tucker and Maddox met about three years ago. Tucker says she drives 27 miles from her home and even passes another 50 Forward program, but loves Maddox so much she doesn't want to miss out on anything with her.

By the way the Donelson Station program is the largest in Nashville with 700 members!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Airy News

Local ‘delegation’ reunites with music icon

Some local residents trekked to Nashville last weekend — not to launch careers as country stars, but visit with a musical icon hailing from Mount Airy and show her how much she still fills its heart. “It is always inspirational to talk to this wonderful lady — whether by...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

The flag drops on the Ally 400

Customers lined up to receive free gas from Mapco, which recently opened in Columbia. Hundreds of people gathered at Bicentennial Mall on Saturday to celebrate the culmination of Pride Month. Apartments damaged by fire at Arbors of Brentwood. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Four apartment units were damaged by fire...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Hero#Donelson Station
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things to do in and around Wilson County. Disney’s Lion King Jr Saturday, June 25 to Sunday, June 26, various times 110 W. Main St, Lebanon, TN The Capitol Theater Disney’s The Lion King has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world and now, […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Mighty 990

Baby Denied Heart Transplant by Vanderbilt: Parents

There’s a life or death situation happening at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville. The parents of a seven-month-old baby say their son has been denied a life-saving heart transplant. Vanderbilt did not respond to KWAM’s inquiries into the matter. Baby August was turned away because he has...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Former employees protest popular Nashville coffee company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Popular Nashville coffee company Barista Parlor faces a federal unfair labor practices complaint after a former employee claimed she was fired for considering forming a union. Xochitl Cruz Lopez said she worked at the company’s Golden Sound location for seven years, being promoted from cook to...
NASHVILLE, TN
homesenator.com

10 Things To Consider Before Purchasing A Condo In Nashville

Buying any sort of real estate property is a difficult job. For many people, it’s the biggest investment of their life. Depending on the requirement buyers are interested in the variety of housing. For a growing number of Americans, especially in Nashville, condos are becoming more and more famous among people of all ranges.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy