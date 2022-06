You can always count on the Daytime Emmy Awards to make some deliciously weird choices with their nominees, whether it's Gloria Estefan getting tapped for her spin-off of Red Table Talk or Oscar winner Eileen Heckart getting recognized for appearing in about 10 minutes of One Life to Live. But no category is more reliably strange than Outstanding Game Show Host. There's almost always at least one nominee that boggles the mind, and this year's slate is no exception. No matter who wins on June 24, when the Daytime Emmys are presented, we can all celebrate the fact that a crusading former Scientologist is being recognized for helping people remember the names of movies they saw 20 years ago. (More on that in a moment.)

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO