Louisville, KY

My Morning Jacket Cancels Louisville Shows After Jim James Tests Positive For COVID

By Scott Recker
leoweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe storied Louisville psych-rock band My Morning Jacket has canceled their first hometown shows in six years after frontman Jim James tested positive for COVID. The band was scheduled to play two shows in Louisville this weekend: Friday, June 24 at Iroquois Amphitheater and Saturday, June 25 at Waterfront...

www.leoweekly.com

wdrb.com

Film crew uses WDRB studio, control room for upcoming movie

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While WDRB's studio and control room produces over 57 hours of newscasts during a typical week, it turned into a film set for a short period this weekend. On Saturday, the cast and film crew of a new television movie called "Just for Show" worked in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (6/24)

An all-local lineup of some great Louisville talent: The driving garage rock of Twin Sister Radio, the vibrant dream pop of Genevva and the brilliant psych-folk of Lacey Guthrie. Fifteentwelve Creative Compound. $12 | 8 p.m. Four like-minded acts make up this show that features bands that swirl together several...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

NULU Fest returns in September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — NULU Fest returns this fall and promises a good block party filled with lots of fun. The event, sidelined by COVID-19 last year, returns Sept. 24 and will celebrate the growth within the East Market District. NULU Fest will have live music, regional micro-brewed beers, bourbon...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

4th of July: List of fireworks, events around the Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Fourth of July is right around for the corner, and for many, this will be the first in-person celebration in over two years. There are many firework displays and events that will be taking place in an around the Louisville area. Here is a running list of events that you can be on the lookout for during your Fourth of July weekend celebrations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LOOK: 'World's biggest bounce house' comes to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Guinness Book record-holding bounce house is in Louisville this weekend. The 13,000-square-foot, 32-foot tall bounce house includes climbing towers, basketball hoops, ball pits, oversized couches and more. It's part of the Big Bounce America, which is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world. The...
WLKY.com

Adopt a pet for just $10 during LMAS 'Let Freedom Wag!' event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From now through July 6, Louisville Metro Animal Services will be offering $10 adoptions on all kittens, puppies, and small dogs during their "Let Freedom Wag!" event. Every LMAS adoption during the event includes a free gift, and all pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Master P's son joining Cards as a 'diamond in the rough'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- In high school, Percy Miller once played against Kenny Payne. Now Miller's son, Hercy Miller, will play FOR the Louisville basketball coach. You probably wouldn't know Percy. However, you may have heard of rap star/record executive/actor Master P, who lives in Louisville after relocating from his hometown of New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina 12 years ago. Since moving to Derby City he has been active in philanthropy and become a community activist.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Autopsy reveals cause of death for Louisville health department leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three months after her death, an autopsy revealed how Louisville's former associate medical director died. Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage died in March while in Orlando for a medical conference. The medical examiner there released the findings of her autopsy just this week. It revealed that the 36-year-old...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kolomkobir.com

Louisville Zoo seal pup dies 7 weeks after birth

The Louisville Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their newest babies.The zoo announced that Emmy, a seal pup that was just 7 weeks old, died this week.Emmy was born on April 29. She died on Monday.The zoo said the pup was born underweight and had not been gaining weight as fast as expected, despite good maternal care from her mother, Tonie.Previous: Louisville Zoo announces baby boom | Watch that story in the player above.As a result, Glacier Run keepers and veterinary staff intervened to provide supportive care through supplemental feeding and fluid therapy. Despite their efforts, Emmy was still unable to gain weight, the zoo said.Zoo officials said that while her passing has been tough on the Louisville Zoo team, this is not an uncommon occurrence in nature. They said up to one-third of harbor seal pups don't survive on the coasts due to starvation, malnutrition, infection and predation."Losing an animal — especially this young — is always hard," said Dr. Zoli Gyimesi, Zoo Senior Veterinarian. "I'm so proud of the staff for all their efforts; we gave Emmy every chance we could. We are grateful for the many consultations provided by experts around the country and we appreciate the community's support."A necropsy will be performed and results will be released at a later date. </p><div> <strong class="dateline">LOUISVILLE, Ky. —</strong> <p>The Louisville Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their newest babies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim named in Phoenix Hill homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who was shot and killed Saturday on E. Muhammad Ali Boulevard. According to the report, Jeffery Randolph, 20 of Louisville, has been identified as the victim. Randolph died from a singe gunshot wound to the body after being transported to the UofL Hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Recruiting insider suggests DJ Wagner to Louisville is “Done”

Since he first picked up a basketball, it has been expected that DJ Wagner would follow in his father’s footsteps and play under John Calipari. Of course, a wrench was thrown into that plan when Kenny Payne became the head coach for the Louisville Cardinals, having close connections to the Wagner family. Wagner’s recruitment became even more complicated when his grandfather, Milt Wagner, was hired as director of player development at the University of Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY

