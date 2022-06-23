Massachusetts non-profit trying to end youth homelessness

“It could be very upsetting to a student to show up at a locked bathroom and to have to worry, ‘Will I make it [to another] in time?’”. The condition of bathrooms in Boston Public Schools, and in other urban districts, has fueled public outrage for years, with broken taps and empty towel dispensers seen as sorry symbols of a failure to meet even basic needs. But across the state and country, an even more fundamental problem is gaining attention: increasing restrictions on students’ access to bathrooms, as administrators keep more restrooms locked and off limits for more of the school day.

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO