Massachusetts non-profit trying to end youth homelessness
By Chris Conte
wmar2news
4 days ago
BOSTON, Mass. — Since age 10, E.R. Fletcher has lived most days, not knowing if they have a place to call home. Now 22, Fletcher first ended up living on the streets after leaving an abusive home. "Homelessness has always intersected my identity growing up," Fletcher said. Fletcher...
You know how it goes when you start a new job. You train, get your work quarters set up the way you want, and get an overall lay of the land before you start diving into your new place of employment. Many jobs also require that you wear a uniform. There are plenty of jobs here in Massachusetts that require employees to wear a uniform, whether it's food service, law enforcement, emergency response, cooking, and the list goes on and on.
A year ago, we opened Transhealth Northampton in Western Massachusetts to provide gender-affirming health care led by and for the trans community. We have learned and seen so much since then. A lot has been negative, but there are also bright lights. We have seen an unprecedented rise in anti-trans...
The condition of a Boston park where children play has long raised concerns among residents, who now say the problem has gotten worse. During a recent children's baseball practice at Clifford Park in Roxbury, Domingos DaRosa found a homeless man passed out in the middle of the field. "He was...
BOSTON — In a post-Roe nation, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday he believes the state's abortion laws could cause some businesses to move to the area. Immediately after the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion, Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order to protect access for all women — regardless of the state of residence — to reproductive health care services in Massachusetts.
“It could be very upsetting to a student to show up at a locked bathroom and to have to worry, ‘Will I make it [to another] in time?’”. The condition of bathrooms in Boston Public Schools, and in other urban districts, has fueled public outrage for years, with broken taps and empty towel dispensers seen as sorry symbols of a failure to meet even basic needs. But across the state and country, an even more fundamental problem is gaining attention: increasing restrictions on students’ access to bathrooms, as administrators keep more restrooms locked and off limits for more of the school day.
SEEKONK, Mass. — A boy from Massachusetts is one of 14 kids competing in a nationwide Lego contest. Nolan Hurd, a 9-year-old from Seekonk, is in the running for Lego's National Mini Master Model Builder Competition. His piece features the mascots for Boston's four major sports teams — Pat...
Just north of Connecticut, a liquor battle is set to take place this November at the ballot box in Massachusetts. If the Massachusetts Package Store Association (MPSA) is successful in garnering another 13,374 signatures to advance their ballot initiative, then they will have successfully beaten back repeated attacks from larger retail chains. The ballot initiative, which is being led by the MPSA, would make a few changes to the structure of Massachusetts’ current liquor laws.
“We have never had a crisis like this.” said, Janice Heppe, UIA Member and Parishioner of the Fall River Parish Collaborative. Heppe went on to say that a multi-unit building was sold in her neighborhood. One of the tenants said their rent was doubled, and the family had a choice to pay up or move out.
BOSTON (WHDH) - A civil rights lawsuit was filed on behalf of the family of Shayne Stilphen for his wrongful death while in custody of the Boston Police Department. Stilphen suffered an overdose while in police custody in July 2019, which the family alleges was preventable and that the officers failed to provide Stilphen with life-saving medical care until it was too late.
Gov. Charlie Baker, flanked by tax relief allies at the Massachusetts State House, honed in on the economic plight of older Bay Staters as he refined his pitch to Beacon Hill Democrats to pass his massive $700 million tax break proposal before the end of the legislative session next month.
Formerly licensed Massachusetts paramedic and Malden Firefighter Candice Mangan, 41, of Medford, has recently been charged with the tampering of liquid fentanyl vials while working at a private ambulance company. The charging document states that during the time period of March 2020 to early October 2020, Mangan was employed as...
If you love seafood, then you know that sometimes it can be difficult to find a place that knows how to properly prepare the food without ruining the taste of it. Also, you probably know that there are so many seafood dishes to choose from that it is actually hard to get bored of eating this kind of food, no matter how often you order it or cook it yourself.
Ammunition was found at Boston Latin Academy on Friday for the second time in the past two months. Boston police said ammunition was found at the school around 1:30 p.m. They did not say what type of ammunition was found. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Over a month...
It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
There were three $100,000 Mass Cash winners over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at Seven 86 Market in Roxbury, Northside Convenience in Bedford and Square Liquors in Reading. There was also a $100,000 winner for the game “$100,000 Diamonds.” It was sold at New England Farms in New...
KINGSTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — The Kingston Collection Mall is now home to a newly expanded artisan shop, that boasts of being the largest store of its kind in all of Massachusetts. 4GoodVibes, an artisan store that features work from over 300 local artists, has expanded from a 1,000-square-foot...
A Massachusetts lottery player won the $1 million Powerball prize over the weekend. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at Richdale, a convenience store in Gloucester. The jackpot on Saturday was worth an estimated $335 million. There was no winner and the jackpot increased to $346 million for the drawing Monday.
A former paramedic in Massachusetts is accused of tampering with fentanyl by replacing vials of the liquid version of the opioid with saline at the ambulance company she worked for, authorities announced Friday. Candice Mangan, the former licensed emergency medical technician paramedic, has been charged with tampering with a consumer...
The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Massachusetts State Police are conducting ongoing interdiction efforts targeting purchasers of fireworks in other states who then bring them into Massachusetts, where possession is illegal. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, on Friday evening, Troopers from the Department’s Division...
