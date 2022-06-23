Planet Fitness offering free summer workouts for NYC high school students

Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks say the end of the school year shouldn't be the end of physical fitness for students this summer.

They were on hand to announce a new program with Planet Fitness locations in New York City for students ages 14 to 19.

Planet Fitness is offering high school students free workouts at any of their 41 locations in the city and throughout the entire United States and Canada.

It's called the High School Summer Pass Program.

Those involved say the program, "offers a solution for teenagers eager to stay active when school sports programs, gym classes and after-school activities wind down."

"As teenagers gear up for the summer, it is important to provide activities and recreation to keep them busy and out of harm's way," Adams said. "We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Planet Fitness, which will allow our young New Yorkers to focus on their physical and mental health in a judgment-free space, free of charge."

"The health and wellbeing of our students goes beyond the classroom, lunchroom, and school gymnasium," Banks said. "It's important that we provide our students with tools and opportunities to make healthy choices and to build a healthier lifestyle no matter how much your family makes - and the High School Summer Pass initiative does just that. Thank you to Planet Fitness for giving our teenagers a free, safe environment to practice and build life-long healthy habits this summer."

The program will run through August 31.

