ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Volunteer for the DC Triathlon

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteers are needed for the 18th annual Door County Triathlon. Every volunteer will...

doorcountypulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Door County Pulse

2022 Door County 4th of July Events: Parades, Fireworks and Fun

When it comes to celebrating the 4th of July, you won’t find a more celebratory bunch than the communities of Door County. Up and down the peninsula, the holiday — and days both leading up to and after it —is packed with festivities, fun and, of course, fireworks.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Thomas Richard Donovan

Thomas Richard Donovan, 84, of Jacksonport, died after a long health battle on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay. He was born October 13, 1937 in Lyndon Station, son of the late Thomas Joseph and Marie Elizabeth (Riddlestine) Donovan. Tom graduated from Madonna High School. He was a member of the United States Army National Guard. He owned Donovan Mirror and Glass Company, along with TRD, LLC. In 1985, Tom and Linda Susan Funk were united in marriage in Maui, Hawaii, and later at St. Michael’s in Jacksonport, WI The two are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
STURGEON BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Society
Door County, WI
Society
Door County, WI
Sports
seehafernews.com

Bringing Home the Blues – City of Two Rivers Bryan Lee Memorial Blues Festival

The following article was written by Darla LeClair from Two Rivers Main Street. Get your blues on at the 2nd annual “Bryan Lee Memorial Blues Festival” in downtown Two Rivers, proudly brought to you by Two Rivers Main Street and our sponsors HMF Innovations, Tower Companies, Green Acres Landscaping and Cher-make Sausage. This rockin’ event will be held in Two Rivers Central Park on July 9, 2022 from 1pm to 9pm.
TWO RIVERS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Two Rivers: Formrite’s newest division HMF

(WFRV) – The next time you sit on a metal park bench in an area community or park your bike, take a closer look, it could be make right in Two Rivers. Dave Wage, President of Formrite joined Local 5 Live with more on their newest division – HMF.
TWO RIVERS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Boiler room incident causes Oconto hotel evacuation

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Guests of the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites were evacuated early Sunday morning due to concern over an incident in the hotel’s boiler room. According to a release, just before 5 a.m. on June 26, the Oconto Fire Rescue Department was dispatched to the hotel located on Brazeau Avenue for a report of smoke coming from the boiler room.
OCONTO, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Triathlon#Pig#Charity
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Replacing produce bags at the supermarket

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever taken a plastic produce bag off the roll at the supermarket and struggled to separate the flattened sides to open the bag? You dig in there with your fingernails or rub the plastic bag against your pants leg trying to get enough separation to shake the bag open and put your lettuce or fruit inside. And... oh, I went off on a tangent.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Bear Sightings Reported in Western Brown County

HOBART, WI (WTAQ) — There’s been a bear spotted, maybe even two, in Brown County. The Village of Hobart is telling residents that a black bear has been spotted in the village. A Howard resident photographed a black bear Thursday morning. “It’s not uncommon,” said Aaron Buchholz with...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

MPU impacted By Energy Shortages in Europe

Power shortages in Europe had an indirect impact on Manitowoc Public Utilities during this week’s stretch of hot weather. MPU General Manager Troy Adams confirmed for Seehafer News that a lot of energy fuel was being shipped out of our country. He said that “With the situation in Europe...
MANITOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
wearegreenbay.com

Approx. 100,000 gallons of water used to extinguish Door Co. house fire

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local fire crews used about 100,000 gallons of water to extinguish a fire that was blazing inside a Door County home on Sunday. According to the Egg Harbor Fire Department, just before 10 a.m., crews responded to the 6000 block of Windsong Bluff Drive for reports of a grass fire which then escalated into a house fire situation.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin’s healthcare workforce to receive $5 million in grants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that more than $5 million in grants will be distributed to Wisconsin’s healthcare workforce. Grants will be awarded to the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for training efforts to support long-term solutions to Wisconsin’s healthcare challenges.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Over a dozen emergency crews respond to Door County fire

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WBAY) - Over a dozen emergency crews assisted with a Door County house fire Sunday. The Egg Harbor Fire Department said crews responded to a grass fire that spread to a home at 6072 Windsong Bluff Drive around 10 a.m. Firefighters saw flames coming from the second...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Door Co. WIS 42 closure begins Monday, detour available

NASEWAUPEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding residents that WIS 42 will be closed at WIS 42/57 south junction starting on Monday, June 27. During the closure, crews will be repairing concrete pavement on WIS 42 at the south junction intersection of WIS 42/57.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Steven Avery moved to a Wisconsin medium-security prison

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – On June 21, Steven Avery was moved from a maximum-security penitentiary to a medium-security state prison. Avery, 59, is serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. According to the Department of Corrections, records show that Avery was...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Dog attack incident in Manitowoc solved

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department has closed the investigation involving the dog that attacked another dog in Manitowoc on Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident has been ‘solved.’. No additional information has been released. Original Story: Dog attacks another dog while out for...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Find something timeless at Green Bay Vintage Market pop-up

(WLUK) -- The Green Bay Vintage Market is back in the city on June 26. The pop-up vintage market feature vintage clothing, vintage home goods, and other small businesses. On June 26, the event will go from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. in Barrel Haus at Badger State Brewing. For...
GREEN BAY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - June 25, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday, June 25, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy