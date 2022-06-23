ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Wendover, NV

Utah woman killed, one person injured in Nevada crash

By JOSH ELLIS
KSLTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST WENDOVER, Nev. — A woman from Sandy, Utah, has died following a crash on U.S. Highway 93 Alternate in Elko County, Nevada. Nevada State Police said Gennady Sarkisov, 45, was ejected from the vehicle and died...

ksltv.com

Comments / 1

Gephardt Daily

Kearns woman dies at hospital after collision in Idaho

GEM COUNTY, Idaho, June 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 39-year-old Kearns woman died Saturday in Idaho after a Jeep Renegade crossed the center line and struck a motorcycle on which she was a passenger. The collision happened at 4:08 p.m. on State Highway 16, near mile marker 110.
KEARNS, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah woman dies following 2-vehicle crash near Emmett

EMMETT – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision which occurred on Saturday, June 25 at 4:08 P.M. on SH16 at mile marker 110, in Gem County. A 52-year-old woman from Emmett, driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade, was traveling northbound on SH16 when she crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling southbound. The driver of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man from Star, and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman from Kearns, Utah, were taken by air ambulance to the hospital where the female passenger succumbed to her injures. Both were wearing a helmet. The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seat belt.
EMMETT, ID
KSLTV

SLC Fire crews take down a minor apartment fire

SALT LAKE CITY – Fire crews responded to a minor apartment fire Sunday afternoon. According to Salt Lake City Fire Captain Tony Stowe, a single apartment unit caught fire at 761 S 300 East around 12:15 p.m. Crews arrived and took down the fire quickly. The sprinkler system activated...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sacramento

Fire Leads To Evacuation Of Restaurant On Lake Tahoe

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A restaurant on the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe was evacuated Sunday after a fire started in the business. The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District says crews quickly extinguished a fire at T’s Mesquite Rotisserie, located on the 900 block of Tahoe Boulevard in Incline Village. Local law enforcement evacuated the entire building, and firefighters were able to contain the flames to the area where the fire started. No injuries were reported. Incline Village is on the northeast shore of Lake Tahoe, roughly 30 miles southwest of Reno.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Gephardt Daily

Update: Wildfire near West Wendover grows to 640 acres; aerial tankers, helicopters battle blaze burning in rough terrain

ELKO COUNTY, Nevada, June 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A wildfire burning on Bureau of Land Management land southwest of West Wendover, Nevada, has now grown to 640 acres. According to the Bureau of Land Management in Nevada, the Goshute Fire wildfire was first reported at 4:29 p.m. Saturday and continued to grow throughout the night and into Sunday.
WEST WENDOVER, NV
ABC4

MISSING PERSON: Elderly disabled man out of SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Silver Alert for an elderly man with a cognitive disability out of Salt Lake City has been issued by the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). Anatoly Soldatov, 83, was last seen near the City Library’s Arts Festival around 1 p.m. on June 25 wearing a plaid shirt, black […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Body found at Millcreek Walmart, police investigating

MILLCREEK, Utah –– Unified Police Department said they were investigating Friday after a body was found at a Walmart. A call came in to police about 5 p.m. Friday concerning a body found at 4627 S 900 E in Millcreek, police said. UPD Detective Arlan Bennett confirmed police...
MILLCREEK, UT
KSLTV

Barbeque fire catches Sandy house on fire, displaces family

SANDY, Utah — A barbeque caught on fire, causing a 2nd alarm house fire in Sandy Sunday evening. Sandy Fire Deputy Fire Chief Ryan McConaghie told KSL-TV that a family was barbequing out on their deck near 1200 E. 8700 South around 6 p.m. While cooking, the man using...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Orem police stop family theft ring, recover over $50k worth of clothing

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives with the Orem Police Department were recognized on social media for their efforts in stopping a family theft ring and recovering over $50k worth of stolen clothing. Officials said Detective Rob Christian and Detective Hansen were doing extra patrol at University Place on Friday...
OREM, UT
kjzz.com

Two hospitalized after semi truck, car crash on Highway 40

HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were hospitalized after a semi truck and car crashed on Highway 40 in Wasatch County. Officials with Wasatch Fire said they were dispatched to the scene at approximately 11:43 p.m. Friday. An exact location of the crash was not initially provided, but...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
FOX40

The Angora Fire devastated South Lake Tahoe 15-years-ago

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — It was 15-years-ago on Friday that the Angora Fire devastated the South Shore of Lake Tahoe as hundreds of homes were destroyed or damaged. The fire started at 2:15 p.m. on June 24, 2007 near Seneca Drive due to an illegal campfire being burned the night before, according to […]
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
ksl.com

For a cool summer excursion, check out these epic Utah caves

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. Utah is known for its majestic mountains and red rock desert landscapes, but some of its most interesting views are not found above ground, they're found below. Utah's caves are as plentiful and diverse as the landscape. From large, open caves led...
UTAH STATE
The Cheyenne Post

Fatal Accident in Western Wyoming

On June 19, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 506 on US 191 south of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 2:47 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2006 Nissan Altima was headed north on US 191. The driver of the Nissan could not maintain...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
FOX40

Drones to replace fireworks at Lake Tahoe 4th of July

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a press release from Incline Village Crystal Bay in North Lake Tahoe, Incline Village will be using drones instead of pyrotechnic fireworks this year at their Fourth of July show. According to the press release, Incline Village Crystal Bay prioritizes environmental stewardship with an innovative family friendly […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

