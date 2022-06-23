ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WV Family Court now taking applications for open positions

By Associated Press
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is taking applications for two Family Court vacancies. The Second Family Court Circuit serves Marshall, Tyler and...

Lootpress

Kanawha County Opens Family Treatment Court

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Kanawha County will soon operate the 11th family treatment court in West Virginia. At 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, Thirteenth Judicial Circuit (Kanawha County) Judge Joanna Tabit will host a training session in her courtroom with the treatment team that will run the program in Kanawha County. Chautle Haught, the state’s Family Treatment Court Specialist, will lead the training.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Manchin: West Virginia's VA medical centers will not see a reduction in services

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Veterans Affairs medical centers in the Mountain State will not see proposed reductions in services, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Monday. The senator said he and several other colleagues have compromised to kill the AIR Act by not appointing committee members. The Asset and...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is ready for new rollout 988 number July 16th

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — First Choice Services out of Charleston says it is ahead of the game when it comes to a new national emergency mental health hotline number that is being rolled out across the U.S. July 16th. Many county officials throughout the U.S. say they’re not ready for the new number to take […]
WHEELING, WV
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

What are the fireworks laws in West Virginia?

The 4th of July is approaching fast and that means fireworks. In 2016, the fireworks laws changed to let West Virginians purchase and use consumer firework. “Consumer fireworks” means small fireworks devices that are designed to produce visible effects bycombustion that are required to comply with the construction, chemical composition and labeling regulations promulgated by […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor’s family coal firm reaches debt settlement

A coal firm controlled by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family has reached a nine-digit settlement agreement with a Swiss bank. Bluestone Resources Inc. has agreed to pay up to $320 million to lenders. Credit Suisse Asset Management announced the agreement on Friday. Bluestone CEO Jay Justice, Gov. Justice’s son, says the proceeds from any […]
cnyhomepage.com

West Virginia Chief Deputy speaks out after being shot in the leg

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s been more than a week since police say Matthew Brevosky, 38, of Grindstone, Pa., began shooting near Exit 99 on Interstate 79 in Lewis County. In the process, Brevosky shot a law enforcement officer. Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman heard some commotion...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pro-choice rally held outside Federal Courthouse in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — People were making their voices heard on the steps of the Federal Courthouse in Charleston on Friday after the landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The West Virginia Women’s Health Center Executive Director says they notified about 70 people that they couldn’t follow through with their abortion appointments after the […]
NewsBreak
News Break
Mountain State Spotlight

Politicians and national media focus on mass shootings. In West Virginia, most gun deaths are suicides.

On May 24, 19 children and two adults were killed by a teenager with an AR-style rifle at a Texas elementary school. Two days later, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey used his Twitter account to argue against increased gun safety measures. When one Twitter user suggested a compromise, Morrisey told him to “hold the line.”
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia state police looking for missing person

The West Virginia State Police sent out a press release saying they are conducting a missing person investigation. State police say they are looking for John Bryce Westerhausen, 58 years old, of Clarksburg. Westerhausen was last seen in the Clarksburg area on the evening of Tuesday, June 21, 2022 around 7:30 PM driving a red, […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
meigsindypress.com

Thirteen Indictments Handed Down During June Grand Jury

Thirteen Indictments Handed Down During June Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on June 15,...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces Melissa Decker to lead West Virginia's new D.C. Office

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that Melissa Decker will lead West Virginia’s new office located in the Hall of States in Washington, D.C. Decker will work to identify areas where the State of West Virginia can compete for more federal grant funding. She will also serve as Gov. Justice’s liaison with West Virginia’s Congressional Delegation and will serve as the primary point of contact between federal officials and the State of West Virginia. “I am extremely excited to have Melissa join our team,” Gov. Justice said. “When you talk to her, you can tell right away that she...
wchsnetwork.com

Boats arrive for the start of Charleston Sternwheel Regatta this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 20 boats lined the Kanawha River at Haddad Riverfront Park Monday, with more on the way, ahead of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta later this week. The event runs Thursday through the 4th of July holiday. Bryan Hughes, member of the Sternwheel Regatta Commission, said...
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Reporter’s Notebook: Party time in West Virginia

For the last week or so, “party” has been the key word as West Virginia celebrates 159 years as a state, as I celebrate four years as your state government reporter in Charleston, and as both political parties make news for good and ill. I was expecting more...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Major nuisance house in Dunbar to be demolished

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK)—A major nuisance in a Dunbar neighborhood will be demolished on Monday. Dunbar Police Chief Brian Oxley says that a house on the 100 block of 7th St. has had more than 50 police calls in the last couple months, and close to 20 arrests for trespassing, drugs, and stolen property have been […]
DUNBAR, WV
