Wellington receives 3.34 inches of precipitation yesterday

Sumner Newscow report — As most of us slept, quite a storm came through Wellington around 2 a.m. this morning. The community ended up getting 2.42 inches of rain. Here are the totals for the three rain gauges at the Community Collaborative, Rain, Hail and Snow Network:
Wellington Police weekend report: Friday, June 24 – Sunday, June 26, 2022:. •2:25 a.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the 100 block W. 15th St, Wellington. •2:39 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the area of Michigan Ct., Wellington. •5:15 a.m. Zachariah D. Brown, 36, Wellington, was...
By James Jordan, Sumner Newscow — A lot has changed in 100 years when it comes to harvesting wheat in Sumner County. But the goal has always been the same for wheat producers: maximizing yields. After all, it is the lifeblood of the local economy. In 1922 the ultimate...
By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce officials reported there were 323 tickets that were scanned at the admission gate for the Thursday night Tracy Byrd concert. Whether that was near the number of people who were there is unknown. Figures on total tickets sold...
Richard Lee “Dick” Goodrum, age 78, died at his home early Friday morning, June 24, 2022. Dick was founder and co-owner along with his wife Rose of Emergency Fire Equipment in Mayfield, KS from 1986-2020. Dick also served as Chief of the Mayfield Fire Department for 57 years.
