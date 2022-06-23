ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Cannoli – lost Ferret in Bayonne, NJ, 07002

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung ferret ,very playful and sweet and roughly 3 lbs. Light...

www.pawmaw.com

PIX11

12-year-old girl found after getting on Newark bus to NYC

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A 12-year-old girl with autism was found just hours after she was reported missing in Newark on Monday. The girl was last seen in the 200 block of Osborne Terrace, officials said. She boarded the 107 NJ Transit bus heading to New York. Moss used to live in New York and […]
NEWARK, NJ
City
Bayonne, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ city is the top barbecue destination in the entire Northeast (Opinion)

If someone asked you to name a top spot for BBQ here in New Jersey you’d stop and think about it Newark has to be in the mix as a great BBQ destination. What would make the pollsters agree that Newark is a great BBQ destination? In taking a hard look and making some comparisons and you will agree that there is a very good argument to naming Newark King of the Northeast for great BBQ.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Guide: Fourth of July Fireworks in New Jersey

Fireworks displays are planned across New Jersey. Here is a list of some of them. Please check before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. Location: Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach. June 24-Sept. 2 - Fridays. Wildwood Boardwalk Friday Night Fireworks. Time: 10 p.m. Location: Wildwood...
NJ.com

Reward offered after baby parrots stolen from N.J. pet store

A cash reward is being offered for the safe return of two baby parrots stolen right from their cages in a Bergen County pet store Saturday morning. Surveillance video from NJ Exotic Pets on Route 17 south in Lodi shows two men and one woman approaching several bird cages near the rear of the store before one of the men pulls out what appears to be a T-shirt, opens a cage, and scoops up a tiny white-bellied caique, placing it into the female accomplice’s bag next to him. The footage shows the man steal another bird the same way before the trio is seen walking out the store.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's Has New Tenant

A Bergen County space long home to a now-closed Charlie Brown's restaurant will soon have a new tenant. Oak House Grill, owned by the same restaurateurs behind Fire & Oak with locations in Montvale and Jersey City, will soon be coming to 2 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, as reported in January by NorthJersey.com.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
#Cannoli#Ferret#Usa Cross
BoardingArea

We Love This Cheap NYC Transportation Most People Don’t Know About

Navigating New York City can be challenging, even for seasoned New Yorkers. It’s even more confusing if it’s your first trip to the city. Sharon and I fall somewhere in the middle of those categories. Like most locals (well, former locals), we’ll choose to walk if it’s a reasonable distance. For longer trips, we’ll choose between an Uber, taxi or subway. Each one of those choices has its advantages and drawbacks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. man, 57, hit by car and killed, authorities say

A New Jersey man was hit by a car Friday night and died from his injuries the next day, authorities confirmed to NJ Advance Media. Miguel Vargas, 57, of Belleville, was struck while crossing Washington Avenue in Belleville at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Katherine Carter, a spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, said Sunday afternoon.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Hudson County residents sound off on bus service

With news that NJ Transit is taking over more routes in Hudson County, riders chimed in on what’s wrong and right with bus service in Hudson County:. Greg Johnson, 32, of Jersey City checks the NJ Transit mobile app to know when the 119 bus will arrive. The 119 route runs from Bayonne, through Jersey City and northern Hoboken, through the Lincoln Tunnel and then the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan.
Daily Voice

UNIMAGINABLE TRAGEDY: Young Girl Drowns In Teaneck Pool

A young girl drowned in a backyard pool in Teaneck on Sunday. Responding police officers found the 7-year-old child at the bottom of the pool on Westervelt Place near Teaneck Road shortly after 6 p.m. They conducted CPR before escorting an ambulance to Holy Name Medical Center, where the girl...
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Seriously Injured Teen Driver Airlifted After Head-On Crash Near Bergen/Passaic Border

A seriously injured 18-year-old West Milford motorist was airlifted to the hospital following a head-on crash Monday afternoon on Skyline Drive in Oakland. The southbound teenage driver's Toyota Corolla crossed the double-yellow line and slammed into a northbound Ford van driven by a 64-year-old Ringwood woman shortly before 1:30 p.m., Oakland Police Capt. Timothy Keenan said.
OAKLAND, NJ

