Cannoli – lost Ferret in Bayonne, NJ, 07002

A cash reward is being offered for the safe return of two baby parrots stolen right from their cages in a Bergen County pet store Saturday morning. Surveillance video from NJ Exotic Pets on Route 17 south in Lodi shows two men and one woman approaching several bird cages near the rear of the store before one of the men pulls out what appears to be a T-shirt, opens a cage, and scoops up a tiny white-bellied caique, placing it into the female accomplice’s bag next to him. The footage shows the man steal another bird the same way before the trio is seen walking out the store.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO