Cannoli – lost Ferret in Bayonne, NJ, 07002

A 7-year-old girl and a 47-year-old man lost their lives while trying to enjoy the water this weekend. In Teaneck early Sunday evening, a 7-year-old girl died after being found at the bottom of an inground swimming pool in Teaneck that had been rented online. The girl was attending the party with relatives.
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A 12-year-old girl with autism was found just hours after she was reported missing in Newark on Monday. The girl was last seen in the 200 block of Osborne Terrace, officials said. She boarded the 107 NJ Transit bus heading to New York. Moss used to live in New York and […]
A man's breakdown in the drive-thru of a New Jersey Dunkin' Donuts could lead to criminal charges. Newark officials say a man going through the drive-thru last week was caught on video throwing objects at an employee. The tirade didn't stop there. He's also accused of getting out of his...
An 8-year-old boy is still in the hospital fighting for his life as his family makes funeral arrangements to bury his grandmother, killed in a driver's out-of-control rampage in Brooklyn that injured three others. Police have made no arrests after two suspects in a speeding car Saturday night struck four...
If someone asked you to name a top spot for BBQ here in New Jersey you’d stop and think about it Newark has to be in the mix as a great BBQ destination. What would make the pollsters agree that Newark is a great BBQ destination? In taking a hard look and making some comparisons and you will agree that there is a very good argument to naming Newark King of the Northeast for great BBQ.
Fireworks displays are planned across New Jersey. Here is a list of some of them. Please check before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. Location: Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach. June 24-Sept. 2 - Fridays. Wildwood Boardwalk Friday Night Fireworks. Time: 10 p.m. Location: Wildwood...
A cash reward is being offered for the safe return of two baby parrots stolen right from their cages in a Bergen County pet store Saturday morning. Surveillance video from NJ Exotic Pets on Route 17 south in Lodi shows two men and one woman approaching several bird cages near the rear of the store before one of the men pulls out what appears to be a T-shirt, opens a cage, and scoops up a tiny white-bellied caique, placing it into the female accomplice’s bag next to him. The footage shows the man steal another bird the same way before the trio is seen walking out the store.
A Bergen County space long home to a now-closed Charlie Brown's restaurant will soon have a new tenant. Oak House Grill, owned by the same restaurateurs behind Fire & Oak with locations in Montvale and Jersey City, will soon be coming to 2 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, as reported in January by NorthJersey.com.
The family of the brothers who drowned in a Bayonne school's swimming pool have taken the first step in filing a $100 million lawsuit. Jack Jiang, 16, and 19-year-old Chu Ming Zheng, a freshman at the University of Miami, drowned while swimming at the Lincoln Community School on June 8.
Navigating New York City can be challenging, even for seasoned New Yorkers. It’s even more confusing if it’s your first trip to the city. Sharon and I fall somewhere in the middle of those categories. Like most locals (well, former locals), we’ll choose to walk if it’s a reasonable distance. For longer trips, we’ll choose between an Uber, taxi or subway. Each one of those choices has its advantages and drawbacks.
A 36-year-old woman died and a 61-year-old man was seriously hurt when the sedan they were in overturned over the weekend in North Bergen, authorities said. Police responding to a park lot adjacent to 8701 River Road found an overturned Toyota Camry Solara around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 26, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
We don’t know for sure yet. A 92-year-old man had a car accident in Teaneck and died from injuries. It’s still being investigated but from what I’m seeing, my guess is he probably shouldn’t have been driving at such an advanced age. According to police, he...
A New Jersey man was hit by a car Friday night and died from his injuries the next day, authorities confirmed to NJ Advance Media. Miguel Vargas, 57, of Belleville, was struck while crossing Washington Avenue in Belleville at about 10 p.m. on Friday, Katherine Carter, a spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, said Sunday afternoon.
With news that NJ Transit is taking over more routes in Hudson County, riders chimed in on what’s wrong and right with bus service in Hudson County:. Greg Johnson, 32, of Jersey City checks the NJ Transit mobile app to know when the 119 bus will arrive. The 119 route runs from Bayonne, through Jersey City and northern Hoboken, through the Lincoln Tunnel and then the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Have you ever wondered if your dog or cat enjoys music? It turns out they do. One study shows that kenneled dogs’ stress levels are lowered by listening to certain music genres. Dogs had the most positive responses to soft rock and reggae. The...
A young girl drowned in a backyard pool in Teaneck on Sunday. Responding police officers found the 7-year-old child at the bottom of the pool on Westervelt Place near Teaneck Road shortly after 6 p.m. They conducted CPR before escorting an ambulance to Holy Name Medical Center, where the girl...
It’s been four years since beloved chef, writer and host Anthony Bourdain died. Friends and fans mourned the loss in 2018, posting tributes online and contributing to pop-up memorials in front of Les Halles, where Bourdain was once executive chef. In 2019, Bourdain’s close friends and chefs Eric Ripert...
According to The Office of the Attorney General, there is technically no law that specifically states the act of eating while driving in New Jersey is illegal. But (and this is a big but), it is listed as a type of distracted driving, which comes with penalties. Per The Office...
A seriously injured 18-year-old West Milford motorist was airlifted to the hospital following a head-on crash Monday afternoon on Skyline Drive in Oakland. The southbound teenage driver's Toyota Corolla crossed the double-yellow line and slammed into a northbound Ford van driven by a 64-year-old Ringwood woman shortly before 1:30 p.m., Oakland Police Capt. Timothy Keenan said.
