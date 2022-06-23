Law enforcement and emergency services job fair to be held today in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Law enforcement and emergency agencies from across Doña Ana county are set to hold a job fair Thursday.

The city of Las Cruces, as well as NM Workforce Connections and NMSU are working with 20 agencies to host this career expo. Help with resume building, along with interviews held on site, will be provided to participants. Demonstrations and information regarding careers in public services will also be available.

The New Mexico State Police, Las Cruces Fire Department, Doña Ana County Sherriff, and the New Mexico Department of Public Safety Communications are among the agencies participating.

The expo will take place at the DACC East Mesa Campus on Sonoma Ranch from 2-6 p.m. Food trucks and music will also be present. The fair is advertised as "fun for the whole family."

