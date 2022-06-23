ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Law enforcement and emergency services job fair to be held today in Las Cruces

By Jason McNabb
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cmioH_0gJx1vre00

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Law enforcement and emergency agencies from across Doña Ana county are set to hold a job fair Thursday.

The city of Las Cruces, as well as NM Workforce Connections and NMSU are working with 20 agencies to host this career expo. Help with resume building, along with interviews held on site, will be provided to participants. Demonstrations and information regarding careers in public services will also be available.

The New Mexico State Police, Las Cruces Fire Department, Doña Ana County Sherriff, and the New Mexico Department of Public Safety Communications are among the agencies participating.

The expo will take place at the DACC East Mesa Campus on Sonoma Ranch from 2-6 p.m. Food trucks and music will also be present. The fair is advertised as "fun for the whole family."

The post Law enforcement and emergency services job fair to be held today in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue recovered a body out of the water

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue team members responded to a report of a body found in the water at Paisano and Executive. One male body, between 20-30 years old, was recovered and the scene was turned over to law enforcement for investigation purposes. The post El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue recovered a body out of the water appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Counties in New Mexico with the most pre-war homes

(STACKER) Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”. In some ways, that’s a...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KVIA

Police responding to stabbing investigation in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police investigated a stabbing in West El Paso early Sunday morning. The initial report was released just after 2 a.m. The Crimes Against Persons called out to the scene. First responders confirmed that the stabbing happened on the 6400 block of Belton Road. There...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Dona Ana County, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
KVIA ABC-7

Special Traffic Investigators called out to a crash involving an officer

EL PASO, Texas- First responders confirmed Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene of a crash involving an officer. It happened right around 2:30 am near Woodrow Bean Transmountain Dr. and Rushing in northeast El Paso. According to fire dispatch, two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Police have not The post Special Traffic Investigators called out to a crash involving an officer appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Some New Mexico Pot Dispensaries Offer Delivery and Drive Thru

In New Mexico, you can now load up on your ganja from the air conditioned comfort of your car or, have it brought to your home. Our northern neighbor, New Mexico, recently legalized recreational marijuana and dispensaries are starting to pop up all over the place. El Paso's nearest NM neighbor just announced that their dispensaries can now offer drive thru service.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

El Paso teachers to see largest pay raises in recent years

Trustees for El Paso’s three largest school districts last week approved the largest pay increases for teachers in recent years, an effort to retain staff and fill vacancies in an increasingly competitive market that comes with the warning of massive budget deficits down the road. El Paso Independent School...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

ACLU calls out New Mexico for holding inmates past release date

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A report by the New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee shows the number of incarcerated men and women eligible for release across the state’s prisons has grown from 75 inmates in April to more than 100 at the end of May.  Carmelina Hart, Public Information Manager with the New Mexico Corrections Department says […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Services#Job Fair#Nm Workforce Connections#Nmsu#Sonoma Ranch
newmexicopbs.org

Otero County Election Saga, Police Shooting Lawsuit in Chaves County & Acequias Facing Wildfires and Floods

This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel reacts to the recent developments in Otero County where commissioners have finally voted to certify its primary election results. That’s after a lawsuit from the Secretary of State, and an order from the State Supreme Court. Our Panelists discuss why this happened in the first place, and if we should expect a similar dispute in November. Plus, the Panel explores the ups and downs of the Governor’s race where Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham holds a narrow lead over Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti. And our panelists review a Chaves County lawsuit over a police shooting, as the Attorney General probes another officer-involved incident in the same county.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTSM

Driver extracted from Jeep after wreck next to Sunland Park exit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The driver of a late-model Jeep had to be extracted after a mid-morning wreck adjacent to the Sunland Park exit ramp. The wreck happened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday morning, just off the Sunland Park exit ramp, directly below the Sunland Park Mall sign. Emergency crews were forced to extract […]
SUNLAND PARK, NM
El Paso News

Police identify body found in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police have identified the man found dead outside an East El Paso home on Thursday. EPPD officials say 28-year-old Raul Gerardo Zamora was found by a person outside his home along the 11000 block of Cannon Hill. El Paso Fire Department crews...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Woman who helped in dismemberment murder is sentenced

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A judge has sentenced a woman convicted of several crimes related to the 2016 murder and dismemberment of 33-year-old Anthony Trejo. On Friday, a jury sentenced Erlinda Lujan to 55 years in prison for the murder of Anthony Trejo. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTSM 9 News, Trejo […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

FBI El Paso and USAO warn of possible violence following Roe v. Wade decision

EL PASO, Texas -- FBI El Paso and the U.S. Attorney's Office (USAO) for the Western District of Texas addressed the potential for protest violence following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in a statement Friday. “The FBI will continue to work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to The post FBI El Paso and USAO warn of possible violence following Roe v. Wade decision appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Daniella Cressman

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.
ROSWELL, NM
KLST/KSAN

Federal trial date set for Walmart Massacre shooter

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday evening, more than two and a half years after a gunman entered the Cielo Vista Walmart and killed 23 shoppers and injured scores more, a trial date has been set for the Federal case. According to court documents obtained by KTSM 9 News, Patrick Crusius’ federal trial will get […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Two hikers escorted from McKelligon Canyon

EL PASO, Texas - Two hikers were located and escorted from McKelligon Canyon late Saturday night. The El Paso Fire Department confirmed that Combined Search and Rescue units responded to a report of a missing hiker at the 1400 block of McKelligon Canyon. The initial report came in at 10:52...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy