Phoenix, AZ

Tigers-Diamondbacks: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'

By Zachary Cook
SportsGrid
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Tigers will head to the West Coast to visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series beginning tonight from Chase Field. Rony Garcia is set to take the mound for the Tigers, while Merrill Kelly is expected to start for the Diamondbacks. Garcia owns a 1-2 record with a...

www.sportsgrid.com

MLB Trade Rumors

A.J. Hinch under contract with Tigers through 2025

Just before the 2020 season concluded, the Tigers finalized agreement with A.J. Hinch to take over as manager. At the time, the club announced the hiring only as a “multi-year” deal, and it’d remained unclear for how long he was under contract until this week. Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reports that Hinch signed a five-year pact, taking him through the end of the 2025 campaign. Rosenthal adds that general manager Al Avila’s deal wraps up before that point, although its specific terms are still unreported.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stanley Umude, Detroit Pistons agree to Exhibit 10 deal

After the thrill of the NBA Draft settled, one former Razorback signed a free agent deal with an NBA franchise. Stanley Umude, who spent one season at Arkansas following a four-year career at South Dakota, has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Detroit Pistons. The deal means that Umude will receive a one-year, league-minimum salary that will count towards the team’s 20-man roster. However, the contract can be altered to become a two-way contract, where Umude would split time between the Pistons and their G-League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. In one season at Arkansas, Umude scored 11.9 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, and shot 72% from the free-throw stripe in 37 games, making 26 starts. Umude thrived against SEC competition. He scored over 20 points in six games last season, with five of them being against conference foes. His best game of the season came against Georgia on February 2, where he dropped 31 points in 36 minutes of action. Umude joins Jaylin Williams as players from last season’s roster to earn a chance to play at the next level. Williams was drafted 34th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder. List Twitter reacts to Oklahoma City drafting two players with the same name
DETROIT, MI
