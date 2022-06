BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening after he was shot Wednesday evening. A man who was shot in the leg walked into the Burger King at Main Street and West Utica around 6 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries, according to Buffalo Police.

