SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Highway Patrol and the City of Colton Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Saturday, June 25, 2022. According to CHP, the car crash was on the transition ramp from southbound Interstate 215 to eastbound I-10 at 3:44pm Saturday afternoon. The solo vehicle that hit the light pole was a black sedan maybe a black Lexus.

COLTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO